College Football News week 2 Big Ten bowl projections
Our friends over at College Football News have provided us with their updated bowl projections after the completion of week 2 and it appears that the Ohio State Buckeyes’ position and bowl have remained unchanged from last week and that makes sense due to another uninspiring performance.
This past week was wild in the land of the Big Ten and the Penn State Nittany Lions are one of the programs that looked extremely impressive as they let the Ohio Bobcats know where they stood. The Iowa Hawyekes again looked abysmal and the Nebraska Cornhuskers finally fired Scott Frost. Let’s now dive into where each Big Ten team is slated according to Pete Fiutak of CFN.
Quick Lane Bowl
Cyhawkfootball 20220910 Bh
Monday, December 26, 2022
2:30, ESPN
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Last Year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs MAC
Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Central Michigan
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
10:15, ESPN
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Last Year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Big 12 (Mountain West)
Bowl Projection: Maryland vs Iowa State
Pinstripe Bowl
114132956d
Thursday, December 29, 2022
2:00, ESPN
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
Last Year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten
Bowl Projection: Syracuse vs Wisconsin
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Nf2 6629
Friday, December 30, 2022
12:00, ESPN
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Last Year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten
Bowl Projection: Florida State vs Purdue
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, December 31, 2022
12:00, ESPN
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Last Year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs South Carolina
ReliaQuest Bowl
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Monday, January 2, 2023
12:00, ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10
Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big Ten or ACC
Bowl Projection: Ole Miss vs Penn State
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
220910 Msu Akron Fb 099a
Monday, January 2, 2023
1:00, ABC
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Tennessee
Rose Bowl
Mich2
Monday, January 2, 2023
5:00, ESPN
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Utah
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl
Osu22asu Bjp
Saturday, December 31, 2022
4:00 or 8:00, ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35
Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP
Bowl Projection: Alabama vs Ohio State
[listicle id=96279]