College Football News Week 0 bowl projections
Our friends over at College Football News have provided us with their updated bowl projections after the completion of Week 0 and there isn’t a ton of surprises, especially considering all of the college football playoff favorites stayed at home However, I still like to monitor where the Big Ten teams are slated.
To recap the first week of very modest action for the Big Ten, only three teams played with Northwestern providing the big upset over Nebraska and Illinois stomping Wyoming. Northwestern cruising to a big win was a bit of an eye opener and we will see if that has any impact on these bowl predictions. Let’s dive into where each Big Ten team is slated according to Pete Fiutak of CFN.
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9:15, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: BYU vs Nebraska
Quick Lane Bowl
Monday, December 26, 2022
2:30, ESPN
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Last Year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs MAC
Bowl Projection: Northwestern vs Central Michigan
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
10:15, ESPN
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Last Year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Big 12 (Mountain West)
Bowl Projection: Purdue vs Kansas State
Pinstripe Bowl
Thursday, December 29, 2022
2:00, ESPN
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
Last Year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten
Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs Minnesota
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
12:00, ESPN
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Last Year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten
Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Iowa
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Saturday, December 31, 2022
12:00, ESPN
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Last Year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs South Carolina
ReliaQuest Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
12:00, ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10
Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big Ten or ACC
Bowl Projection: LSU vs Penn State
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
1:00, ABC
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Florida vs Wisconsin
Rose Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
5:00, ESPN
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Oregon
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl
Saturday, December 31, 2022
4:00 or 8:00, ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35
Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP
Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs USC
College Football Playoff National Championship
Monday, January 9, 2023
TBA, ESPN
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year: Georgia 33, Alabama 18
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Winner vs Fiesta Bowl Winner
Bowl Projection: Alabama vs Ohio State
