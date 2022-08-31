College Football News Week 0 bowl projections

Our friends over at College Football News have provided us with their updated bowl projections after the completion of Week 0 and there isn’t a ton of surprises, especially considering all of the college football playoff favorites stayed at home However, I still like to monitor where the Big Ten teams are slated.

To recap the first week of very modest action for the Big Ten, only three teams played with Northwestern providing the big upset over Nebraska and Illinois stomping Wyoming. Northwestern cruising to a big win was a bit of an eye opener and we will see if that has any impact on these bowl predictions. Let’s dive into where each Big Ten team is slated according to Pete Fiutak of CFN.

Frisco Bowl

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: BYU vs Nebraska

Quick Lane Bowl

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Monday, December 26, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Last Year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs MAC

Bowl Projection: Northwestern vs Central Michigan

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Purduefootball080622 Am11854

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

10:15, ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Last Year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Big 12 (Mountain West)

Bowl Projection: Purdue vs Kansas State

Pinstripe Bowl

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, December 29, 2022

2:00, ESPN

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Last Year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten

Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs Minnesota

Duke's Mayo Bowl

.220813 Ia Kids Day Fb 091 Jpg

Friday, December 30, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Last Year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Iowa

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

220804 Msu Fb Practice 067a

Saturday, December 31, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Last Year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs South Carolina

ReliaQuest Bowl

Osu21psu Bjp 1044

Monday, January 2, 2023

12:00, ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big Ten or ACC

Bowl Projection: LSU vs Penn State

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, January 2, 2023

1:00, ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Florida vs Wisconsin

Rose Bowl

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, January 2, 2023

5:00, ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Oregon

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl

2022-08-23-smith-njigba

Saturday, December 31, 2022

4:00 or 8:00, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35

Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP

Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs USC

College Football Playoff National Championship

Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

Monday, January 9, 2023

TBA, ESPN

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Winner vs Fiesta Bowl Winner

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs Ohio State

