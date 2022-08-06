College Football News: USC was the one job which made sense for Lincoln Riley

How good is USC at this? It pivoted fast to be the place for Pitt’s Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver Jordan Addison, and get running back Travis Dye away from Oregon, and land a whole slew of fantastic other transfers and recruits.

And it was the one college job that made sense for Lincoln Riley to leave Oklahoma for – the guy could be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys right now and no one would blink.

Everything is coming together at once to revive a superpower that should be able to keep all the top talent at home, and come after your top guys, too, because this is now the place every 2022-and-beyond-savvy college football player will want to be.