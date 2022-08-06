College Football News: USC was the one job which made sense for Lincoln Riley
College Football News is, along with the rest of us, immensely excited about the start of the Lincoln Riley era at USC. There is an awareness of how special the Trojans are as a program. College football is better when USC rocks and rolls.
This is part of why USC made unique sense for Lincoln Riley as a destination, even though leaving Oklahoma for another college job was basically unheard of before last November’s very explosive week.
How good is USC at this? It pivoted fast to be the place for Pitt’s Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver Jordan Addison, and get running back Travis Dye away from Oregon, and land a whole slew of fantastic other transfers and recruits.
And it was the one college job that made sense for Lincoln Riley to leave Oklahoma for – the guy could be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys right now and no one would blink.
Everything is coming together at once to revive a superpower that should be able to keep all the top talent at home, and come after your top guys, too, because this is now the place every 2022-and-beyond-savvy college football player will want to be.
