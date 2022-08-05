College Football News unveils USC 2022 bowl projection

The USC Trojans are a talented group in 2022, something that might be surprising considering they won just four games last year.

But, the roster overhaul is considerable. The upgrade in skill level is out of this world, and there is legitimate hype around a potential Pac-12 title in 2022.

As such, the bowl projections should be pretty significant with opening day approaching closer and closer.

College Football News dropped some bowl projections and slated the Trojans to a New Year’s Six bowl:

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Monday, January 2, 2023 1:00 Eastern, ESPN AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Last Year: CFP Semifinal — Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6 Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs top Group of Five champion Preseason Bowl Projection: USC vs Houston.

USC against the Houston Cougars would be a terrific game, and the Cotton Bowl would be a big step in the right direction for Lincoln Riley and Company.

Are they aiming higher? Probably. However, after winning four games and enduring the disasters of the past half-decade, starting this next era with a New Year’s Six bowl would be nothing to be ashamed of. College Football News has Oregon playing the Rose Bowl against Michigan, USC’s Big Ten opponent in a few years.

