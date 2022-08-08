College Football News sizes up the USC offense

With Lincoln Riley comes the high-octane Oklahoma attack, the transfers who want to play for him, and the recruits that will line up to be part of the fun. Riley and offensive coordinator Josh Henson – who grew into a top assistant coaching up offensive lines – are about do wonders.

It starts by adding one of the best quarterbacks in college football and one of the nation’s best receivers. Bryce Young – who would’ve probably stayed close to home to be a Trojan, by the way, if Riley was the coach a few years ago – might have won the Heisman, and there were other amazing quarterbacks throughout last year, but Caleb Williams was as good as any player in college football over the second half of last year.

Williams hit 65% of his passes for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns with just four picks, and he ran for 442 yards and six touchdowns.