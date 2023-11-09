College Football News shares Iowa-Rutgers game prediction

Rutgers is 6-3? Rutgers is 6-3.

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ Week 11 matchup that looked liked a nice, late-season win has suddenly become a much tougher matchup with the bowl-eligible Scarlet Knights.

Iowa is still 7-2 and in the hunt and driver’s seat for the Big Ten West. A win this weekend could be a gigantic step in the right direction for them. Rutgers is looking to put together one of their best years in the last decade and to upset the Hawkeyes inside Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa checks in at No. 22 in the College Football Playoff Rankings and other outlets view Rutgers rapidly closing on Iowa in the rearview mirror. This matchup, while it offers plentiful jokes and storylines, is still a matchup of 7-2 versus 6-3. These teams can win games.

So, who wins this one? Who continues their strong 2023 season? College Football News’ Pete Fiutak dove into the Iowa-Rutgers matchup and laid out the script for this one along with a winner.

Why the Rutgers Scarlet Knights can win

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Just how cleanly can Rutgers be? That may be their key to victory.

Mistake free. You want to beat Iowa? You want to rope the knuckleball for a standup double? You have to be patient, you can’t get frustrated, and you can’t give The Greatest Slow On Turf ANYTHING to work with. – Fiutak, College Football News

Iowa is like a boa constrictor. The more you struggle, the worse it will get. You have to be patient, take what they give you (which isn’t much), and beat them at their own game. Rutgers can’t turn it over or put themselves behind the sticks if they want to knock off Iowa.

Why the Iowa Hawkeyes can win

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Rutgers’ slow style of play and lack of homerun power is exactly what the Iowa defense wants to play against.

Iowa feasts on teams that can’t score. The high-powered teams get frustrated and screw up, but the slow-and-go ones play right into the Hawkeyes’ hands. Rutgers doesn’t have a big-time offense, so it has to rely on other teams making a ton of mistakes, just like Iowa does. But the Hawkeyes commit even fewer penalties than Rutgers. – Fiutak, College Football News

Iowa’s defense could feast on this offense that tries to play a slow, methodical game. If Rutgers gets behind the sticks, it spells bad news as they don’t complete passes at a high rate and don’t have the ability to score quickly.

What swings this Big Ten game?

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

What determines this one? You may have guessed it. Defense does the trick and Fiutak thinks Iowa’s might just be better.

Iowa has the inside track to winning the Big Ten West, and it’ll take another giant leap forward by owning third downs, owning the field position battle with its wonderful punting game, and with that one extra field goal attempt Rutgers won’t get. – Fiutak, College Football News

Iowa’s specialties are special teams and defense. In a game with a historically low total, these units are going to be what matters. Iowa’s punter Tory Taylor and their kicker Drew Stevens are better than most tandems in America and they sway this one the Hawkeyes’ way.

College Football News' prediction

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Prediction: Iowa 16, Rutgers 13

Another low-scoring, nail-biter for the Hawkeyes in Fiutak’s eyes. That is the type of game Iowa wants to play and it is because they are so comfortable in these situations.

Iowa doesn’t blink when it is crunch time while so many other teams falter. The Hawkeyes stay strong and push their record to 8-2 with the Big Ten West title inching ever closer.

Takeaways

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawkeyes know exactly what lies in front of them and if there is one coach who can express how important each step of the way is, that man is Kirk Ferentz.

Iowa knows a win here can push them within an arms’ length of the Big Ten West and don’t falter. They rely on being just a bit better defensively and frustrating Rutgers. Last week the defense was great without turnovers. This week, it feels they may be great while also creating turnovers.

