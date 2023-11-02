College Football News shares Iowa-Northwestern game prediction

The last week has felt like an entire year to the Iowa Hawkeyes, their fans, and everyone involved in the program. It came on a bye week nonetheless. Things are a bit tense in Iowa City and the recipe to fix that could be getting back on the gridiron. Or, back on the ball field in this case to right the ship.

Iowa heads to Wrigley Field this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. with the game streaming on Peacock. The Hawkeyes square off against the Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten West matchup that has more implications than it may appear at first on the surface. Iowa can still win the Big Ten West and is in a great position to do so, but it starts with a win this week.

Northwestern is coming off of an upset against Maryland and fighting for their bowl lives with a 4-4 record at the moment. They are a dangerous team that is believing and playing confident.

So, how does this one shake out? College Football News’ Pete Fiutak analyzed the Iowa-Northwestern matchup and took a stab at telling us how this one goes with a winner.

Why Northwestern can win

Why can Northwestern win this game?

There’s no running game, but the passing attack clicked against the Terps, the turnovers are kept to a minimum, and the defense has been able to clamp down at a few key times, like late against Minnesota and in the early fourth last week. Iowa will go Iowa. It’s not going to score a ton, and it relies on the borderline-miraculous to win. As long as the Wildcats continue to not turn the ball over, and if they can cut down on the penalties a wee bit, they’ll be right in this. – Fiutak, College Football News

Fiutak nailed it here. Iowa relies on other teams’ mistakes by giving them short fields and beating themselves. Iowa won’t lose the game, but their offense may not go win it for them either. If Northwestern plays a clean game of football, the pressure is squarely on Iowa to match them and then some.

Why Iowa can win

What about for the Hawkeyes? Why is Iowa winning this game?

Of course, Iowa’s defense is the star, and the crazy part is that it gives up yards. Not a ton, but it’s possible to throw on this bunch. However, it holds up when it has to with one of the nation’s best red zone defenses. The Hawkeyes have allowed just one lonely rushing score. – Fiutak, College Football News

Defense, defense, and some more defense. That’s how Iowa wins games and this week matches up nicely for them. Northwestern does not run the ball well and will have to throw it against a talented and opportunistic Hawkeye secondary. If Iowa can generate pressure, they can steal some short fields or punch in a defensive score.

What swings this game?

So, what helps swing this game? Fiutak likes the fact that Iowa has had two weeks off ahead of it, but more than anything…

The defense will keep being great in the red zone, the running game will keep barreling with at least 30 carries, and it’ll be another one of those games that doesn’t look great on the scoreboard but will still count just like any other win. – Fiutak, College Football News

Enter in Iowa’s money man, Drew Stevens. He will certainly play a role in this matchup and if he can continue his consistency, it may be enough for the Hawkeyes. Tory Taylor should keep Northwestern at bay most of the day with his punts. Iowa needs to put this in the hands of their defense once again.

Create just enough offense and Iowa should find a way to move its record to 7-2.

College Football News' Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 20, Northwestern 12

Similar to our prediction of the Hawkeyes winning, Fiutak feels the same way. This one is lower scoring but the Hawkeyes find enough to scratch across another one in the win column.

Iowa will play their style once again and do it unapologetically to anyone watching or complaining. It is who they are and has gotten them to a 6-2 record. They won’t change it up this week.

Takeaways

Kirk Ferentz rallies the troops this weekend. With the news that Brian Ferentz will be out after the 2023 season, there has been a lot of chatter about Kirk Ferentz’s plan, the future, and a hundred other things. In the locker room, he will have the team ready to quiet all of the noise.

Iowa is exceptionally talented at sticking together and ignoring the narratives surrounding them. This week is another example of the mental toughness instilled in this team.

