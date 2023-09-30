College Football News shares Iowa-Michigan State prediction

Tonight feels like a key moment in the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ 2023 season.

After suffering through the program’s first shutout loss since 2000 at No. 7 Penn State last week, Iowa (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) returns home to play host to a Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) program that is in turmoil.

The Spartans officially fired head coach Mel Tucker for cause this week. Meanwhile, as the Tucker saga has played out, it’s coincided with back-to-back blowout losses against Power Five foes.

The Spartans were handled by No. 8 Washington, 41-7. Then, Maryland used five Michigan State turnovers last week to win, 31-9.

What does all of this mean for this week? College Football News’ Pete Fiutak shared his thoughts on the contest and offered a pick.

College Football News' Iowa-Michigan State must-see Rating

CFN’s must-see rating: 3 (out of 5)

The respective disarray in each program makes this game a solid three out of five on the must-see rating. Will anything particularly positive happen for either offense, or is this a slug-it-out defensive affair?

Why Michigan State will win

Given the controversy surrounding its ex-head football coach, Pete Fiutak thinks a change of scenery might not be the worst thing for this Michigan State team.

Plus, it’s no longer against respective unbeaten squads in Washington and Maryland. What has MSU shown on the field that indicates they might win this game, though?

The passing attack might not be accurate or consistent, but it’s putting up yards with plenty of deep shots. The defense has been solid against the run, amazing on third downs, and … it’s Iowa. Both teams will be in the game for a full four quarters. The Hawkeye O is dead last in the Big Ten in third down conversions, the passing game continues to be a total wreck – it’s only hitting 50% of its passes – and it’s the fourth-worst in the nation in total yards. – Fiutak, College Football News.

Why Iowa will win

It’s not exactly a ringing endorsement from Fiutak, but here’s his thoughts on why Iowa will win.

It’s Iowa. You know how this works. Yes, the offense came up with 76 yards in the 31-0 loss to Penn State, and the four turnovers kept it from ever getting interesting. Fortunately for the Hawkeyes, Michigan State isn’t taking the ball away. Yes, the passing game is struggling mightily and can’t control the clock, but Michigan State isn’t doing anything with the time of possession, either. – Fiutak, College Football News.

College Football News' Prediction

College Football News Prediction: Iowa 23, Michigan State 13

What Fiutak said:

Michigan State’s defense will hold up enough on third downs to ever let Iowa get comfortable. Several plays behind the line will matter, however, Iowa will go Iowa and hold firm throughout in a live-to-fight-another-drive way. This won’t be anything exciting, but it’ll be yet another effective low scoring Hawkeye win … after getting down early. Michigan State will be great through the first quarter, and then it’ll all stall.

Takeaway

Iowa needs a win in the worst way to wipe away some of the stink from last week. Against a Michigan State team that ranks just 63rd in scoring defense and 75th in total defense, there are plays to be made for Iowa.

Some offensive sparks would restore hope that the Hawkeyes can still contend in the Big Ten West. But, a loss would send the Iowa fan base into full-on doom and gloom mode.

