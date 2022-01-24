College Football News ranks all-time programs

What college football program is the greatest of all-time?

Plenty of Notre Dame fans that visited Fighting Irish Wire assuredly just said “Notre Dame” to themselves while anyone reading from the south probably uttered a “Bama” or “Roll Tide”.

Pete Fiutak of College Football News recently went through all of the Associated Press polls of all-time (dating back to the 1930s) and used them as a guide to rank the top college football programs ever.

Neither Notre Dame or Alabama wound up ranked atop the list. Nor did Ohio State or Michigan. So who did?

Fiutak compiled the ratings for the best programs all-time by a very simple formula. He took all of the AP final rankings and used a simple scoring system – the AP national champion in each season gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Here is how the top 10 ended up:

Just missed top 10:

11. LSU 678

12. Georgia 657

13. Auburn 584

10. Tennessee

10. Tennessee 686 points

9. Penn State

9. Penn State 702

8. Texas

8. Texas 797

7. Nebraska

7. Nebraska 798

6. USC

6. USC 837

5. Michigan

5. Michigan 1056

4. Notre Dame

4. Notre Dame 1028

3. Ohio State

3. Ohio State 1119

2. Alabama

2. Alabama 1129

1. Oklahoma

No. 1 Oklahoma 1136

