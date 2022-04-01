College Football News ranks Big Ten programs by best football and basketball combined season

By and large, the two biggest money-making sports in college athletics are football and basketball. At a place like Ohio State, the football program brings funds a lot of other sports, programs, and activities of the athletic departments. Second to that is hoops, where OSU has its own significant tradition.

However, when you look across the landscape of college athletics, it’s hard to find programs like Ohio State that have a rich tradition on the gridiron and hardwood. They are out there, but historically speaking, there are not too many that hold a candle to the Buckeyes when looking at both sports.

But it’s not every year of course. Some seasons are much better than others, and there are also other programs that do well at both in any given year.

We like to follow College Football News because each season Pete Fiutak and Rich Cirminiello do a fantastic job of assessing which college programs had the best combination of football and basketball seasons by using a method they have devised.

So, how did Ohio State and all of its Big Ten brethren do this year? Who took first in the conference and who has a lot of work to do? Furthermore, where did the Buckeyes and other conference programs stack up nationally?

Let’s find out, but first, just to get some of the housekeeping out of the way, here’s how these things are assessed by two of my former colleagues at College Football News.

The Method to the Madness

From College Football News:

A few ground rules before we get started. We put the schools into four categories, with a few major exceptions. No bowl, no NCAA Tournament, no fun. These schools had the double whammy of not being bowl eligible and not getting into the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. No bowl, NCAA Tournament. These schools might have made it into the NCAA Tournament, but they weren’t good enough on the football field to get bowl eligible. Bowl, no NCAA Tournament. These schools were bowl eligible, but they didn’t get to play the part of the basketball season that actually matters. And finally … Bowl, NCAA Tournament. These schools got bowl eligible – but not all of them got to play thanks to COVID issues – and danced in the hoops madness. About those major exceptions, if you did something worthy of a t-shirt you get extra credit. That means if you won a championship of some sort – or got into the College Football Playoff or Final Four – other things are overlooked, to a point. We mostly go by the long haul of the regular season, but the biggest games meant the most. If you’re a top basketball team and you rocked your regular season and fizzled on Thursday of the NCAAs, that matters. A * means the school won the conference championship in football or tournament in basketball.

No. 14 - Nebraska Cornhuskers

What Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said about Ohio State postgame

Nov 6, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) looks onto the field during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

National Hoops and Helmets Ranking

No. 125 out of 130

How It All Breaks Down

Football: 3-9 overall, 1-8 in conference, T6th in Big Ten West

Basketball: 10-22 overall, 4-16 in conference, T13th in Big Ten

2021: 116 2020: 124 2019: 96 2018: 101

Category: No Bowl, No NCAAs

No. 13 - Northwestern Wildcats

Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

National Hoops and Helmets Ranking

No. 118 out of 130

How It All Breaks Down

Football: 3-9 overall, 1-8 in conference, T6th in Big Ten West

Basketball: 15-16 overall, 7-13 in conference, T10th in Big Ten

2021: 36 2020: 129 2019: 62 2018: 64

Category: No Bowl, No NCAAs

No. 12 - Indiana Hoosiers

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts as time winds down in overtime against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

National Hoops and Helmets Ranking

No. 90 out of 130

How It All Breaks Down

Football: 2-10 overall, 0-9 in conference, in Big Ten East

Basketball: 20-13 overall, 9-11 in conference, 9th in Big Ten

2021: 38 2020: 27 2019: 95 2018: 102

Category: No Bowl, NCAA Tournament

No. 11 - Minnesota Golden Gophers

P.J. Fleck Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads the Minnesota Golden Gophers onto the field before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

National Hoops and Helmets Ranking

No. 79 out of 130

How It All Breaks Down

Football: 9-4 overall, 6-3 in conference, 6-3 in Big Ten West

Basketball: 13-17 overall, 4-16 in conference, T13th in Big Ten

2021: 110 2020: 42 2019: 24 2018: 108

Category: Bowl Game, No NCAAs

No. 10 - Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1), and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

National Hoops and Helmets Ranking

No. 72 out of 130

How It All Breaks Down

Football: 7-6 overall, 4-5 in conference, 4th in Big Ten East

Basketball: 14-17 overall, 7-13 in conference, T10th in Big Ten

2021: 112 2020: 8 2019: 69 2018: 30

Category: Bowl Game, No NCAAs

No. 9 - Maryland Terrapins

Feb 6, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jamari Wheeler (55) during the first half at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

National Hoops and Helmets Ranking

No. 70 out of 130

How It All Breaks Down

Football: 7-6 overall, 3-6 in conference, 5th in Big Ten East

Basketball: 15-17 overall, 7-13 in conference, T10th in Big Ten

2021: 39 2020: 82 2019: 55 2018: 91

Category: Bowl Game, No NCAAs

No 8 - Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois guard Andre Curbelo, left, goes up to shoot in front of teammate center Kofi Cockburn, center, and Ohio State forward Zed Key during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

National Hoops and Helmets Ranking

No. 60 out of 130

How It All Breaks Down

Football: 5-7 overall, 4-5 in conference, 5th in Big Ten West

Basketball: 23-10 overall, 15-5 in conference, T1st in Big Ten

2021: 44 2020: 26 2019: 119 2018: 125

Category: No Bowl, NCAA Tournament

No. 7 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Feb 9, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) moves to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends during the second half at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

National Hoops and Helmets Ranking

No. 53 out of 130

How It All Breaks Down

Football: 5-8 overall, 2-7 in conference, 5th in Big Ten East

Basketball: 18-14 overall, 12-8 in conference, T4th in Big Ten

2021: 72 2020: 86 2019: 124 2018: 124

Category: Bowl Game, NCAA Tournament

No. 6 - Wisconsin Badgers

Jan. 23, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard watches his team in the game with the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

National Hoops and Helmets Ranking

No. 24 out of 130

How It All Breaks Down

Football: 9-4 overall, 6-3 in conference, T2nd in Big Ten West

Basketball: 25-8 overall, 15-5 in conference, T1st in Big Ten

2021: 17 2020: 4 2019: 25 2018: 61

Category: Bowl Game, NCAA Tournament

No. 5 - Ohio State Buckeyes

WATCH: Ohio State football recap of the Rose Bowl win vs. Utah

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Utah Utes 48-45 in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

National Hoops and Helmets Ranking

No. 14 out of 130

How It All Breaks Down

Football: 11-2 overall, 8-1 in conference, T1st in Big Ten East

Basketball: 20-12 overall, 12-8 in conference, T4th in Big Ten

2021: 2 2020: 6 2019: 3 2018: 3

Category: Bowl Game, NCAA Tournament

No. 4 - Michigan State Spartans

Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball past Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Ifeanyi Maijeh (88) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

National Hoops and Helmets Ranking

No. 13 out of 130

How It All Breaks Down

Football: 11-2 overall, 7-2 in conference, 3rd in Big Ten East

Basketball: 23-13 overall, 11-9 in conference, T7th in Big Ten

2021: 89 2020: 20 2019: 8 2018: 6

Category: Bowl, NCAA Tournament

No. 3 - Purdue Boilermakers

WATCH: What Purdue coach Matt Painter said about Ohio State postgame

Purdue head coach Matt Painter reacts during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

National Hoops and Helmets Ranking

No. 8 out of 130

How It All Breaks Down

Football: 9-4 overall, 6-3 in conference, T2nd in Big Ten West

Basketball: 29-8 overall, 14-6 in conference, 3rd in Big Ten

2021: 50 2020: 109 2019: 23 2018: 11

Category: Bowl Game, NCAA Tournament

No. 2 - Iowa Hawkeyes

What Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said about Ohio State postgame

Feb 19, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffrey during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

National Hoops and Helmets Ranking

No. 6 out of 130

How It All Breaks Down

Football: 10-4 overall, 7-2 in conference, 1st in Big Ten West

Basketball: 26-10 overall, 12-8 in conference, T4th in Big Ten*

2021: 16 2020: 21 2019: 18 2018: 71

Category: Bowl Game, NCAA Tournament

No. 1 - Michigan Wolverines

Ohio State vs. Michigan did massive numbers for Fox | Buckeyes Wire

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Michael Barrett (23), and defensive back Vincent Gray (4) celebrate behind Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

National Hoops and Helmets Ranking

No. 3 out of 130

How It All Breaks Down

Football: 12-2 overall, 8-1 in conference, T1st in Big Ten East*

Basketball: 19-15 overall, 11-9 in conference, T7th in Big Ten

2021: 25 2020: 24 2019: 5 2018: 4

Category: Bowl Game, NCAA Tournament

