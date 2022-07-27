College Football News projects Texas to play in the Cheez-It Bowl

The 2022 college football season is getting closer every single day. Just weeks away from the start of fall camp across the country, College Football News released a full slate of bowl projections ahead of the new year.

College Football News predicts Texas will be back to bowl eligibility after not reaching the six win mark to qualify a season ago.

In CFN’s projections, the Longhorns will make the trip to Orlando for the Cheez-It Bowl to take on the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 29. It would be the first time the historic programs match up against one another since the 1991 Cotton Bowl.

Getting back to a bowl game is a must hit milestone for Steve Sarkisian in year two at Texas. The program needs to show some major improvement this season or Sarkisian’s seat may start to get hot.

