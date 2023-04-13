College Football News projects Colorado football’s 2023 record

As we sit here in mid-April, the college football season is roughly four months away.

It will still be a while until the season actually kicks off, but that doesn’t mean that things are at a standstill until late August and early September. The transfer portal is still active as teams put the finishing touches on their rosters, and spring practices are underway across the nation, including for the Colorado Buffaloes.

There’s a significant amount of hype around Colorado as Deion Sanders gets prepared to start his first season at the helm of a Buffs program that looks to get back in gear after a one-win 2022 season.

College Football News isn’t predicting lightning in a bottle for the Buffs in 2023, though, as it just released its spring edition of game-by-game predictions for the Pac-12

What exactly does CFN think lies ahead for Colorado? Read on to find out.

Game 1 at TCU: Loss (0-1)

Sep 2, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; TCU Horned Frogs offensive lineman Alan Ali (56) hikes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado began last year with a home matchup against eventual national title game participant TCU — albeit against a much different-looking squad than the one that lost to Georgia in January.

As for the second leg of the home-and-home, a loss is predicted here, dropping the Buffs to 0-1 in Coach Prime’s first game.

Game 2 vs. Nebraska: Loss (0-2)

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 7: The Colorado Buffaloes marching band performs on the field in a general view before a gam between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field on September 7, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Buffs will begin their home slate against former Big 12 rival Nebraska, a series where no hate has been lost between the two programs even with conference realignment.

Colorado is predicted to fall short in this one, though, dropping to 0-2 with an in-state rival ahead.

Story continues

Game 3 vs. Colorado State: Win (1-2)

Oct 15, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Anthony Hankerson (22) celebrates a touchdown carry with wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig (1) and offensive lineman Van Wells (55) in the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado will stay in Boulder as the Buffs take on their in-state foes from Fort Collins, the Colorado State Rams.

And in this projection, the Buffs come out on top, ending the nonconference slate with a win and getting Sanders his first win leading Colorado in the process.

Game 4 at Oregon: Loss (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12)

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Oregon Ducks and the Colorado Buffaloes after a snap of the ball during the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffs won’t start their 2023 Pac-12 slate with a soft landing, as they’ll travel to Eugene to play conference title contenders Oregon at Autzen Stadium.

Colorado is projected to lose here, and the Buffs will head into battle against another Pac-12 heavyweight at 1-3 if these predictions hold.

Game 5 vs. USC: Loss (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12)

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Darwin Barlow (22) runs the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado will return back to Boulder but will face a buzzsaw in USC and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

A second loss in a row is predicted here, dropping the Buffs to 1-4.

Game 6 at Arizona State: Loss (1-5, 0-3 Pac-12)

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Austin Johnson (64) lines up across from the Arizona State Sun Devils in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

At the midway point of the season, CU will head to the desert to face ASU.

This game could very well be close when it’s actually played, but the home team is given the edge here as Colorado drops to 1-5 and remains winless in Pac-12 play.

Game 7 vs. Stanford: Win (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12)

BOULDER, CO – NOVEMBER 5: Jordyn Tyson #4 of the Colorado Buffaloes catches a pass in the third quarter of a game against the Oregon Ducks at Folsom Field on November 5, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Home is indeed sweet in this one according to College Football News.

The Buffs notch their first Pac-12 victory over a Stanford team currently in flux having dealt with key losses both through the NFL draft and the portal. Former Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor is expected to have a rough first year on The Farm.

2-5 it is, as Colorado gets off the snide in the conference heading into a bye week.

Game 8 at UCLA: Loss (2-6, 1-4 Pac-12)

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 24: Running back Anthony Hankerson #22 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates after a first down carry in the second quarter of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Folsom Field on September 24, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Following its bye week, Colorado will get back on the road to play UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

Even though UCLA will have to deal with key personnel losses of its own due to the portal and the draft, the Buffs come out on the losing side here.

Game 9 vs. Oregon State: Loss (2-7, 1-5 Pac-12)

Colorado running back Charlie Offerdahl (44) carries the ball against Oregon State during the first quarter at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Ncaa Football Colorado At Oregon State 703

Oregon State may have another good season under Jonathan Smith, and it’s predicted that Colorado will lose to the Beavers — their second loss in a row — falling to 2-7.

Game 10 vs. Arizona: Win (3-7, 2-5 Pac-12)

TUCSON, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 01: Wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig #1 of the Colorado Buffaloes is tackled by safety Gunner Maldonado #9 of the Arizona Wildcats during the second half of the NCAA football game at Arizona Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Coming off a predicted loss to Oregon State, Colorado notches a victory over Arizona on senior day for its third win of the season.

Game 11 at Washington State: Loss (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12)

Colorado cornerback Nikko Reed, left, stops Northern Colorado running back Tru Wilson after a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 35-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado heads up to Pullman in its penultimate game of 2023 to face Washington State in what has become a difficult place to play over the last few seasons.

CU loses here and drops to 3-8 according to the projection.

Game 12 at Utah: Loss (3-9, 2-7 Pac-12)

Nov 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) scores and is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jalen Sami (99) in the second quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado can’t pull off what would be a rather monumental road upset over fellow mountain school Utah and ends the season with a 3-9 mark.

Final thoughts

Some losses in the projection by College Football News can be debated — namely, the Nebraska and Arizona State defeats.

But ultimately, the debate is what makes these things fun and there’s a lot to debate here as we await the actual 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire