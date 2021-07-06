College Football News Preseason Win Total Projections For All 130 Teams: Preview 2021
What are the College Football News preseason win total projections for all 130 teams? Where are the potential values?
What’s going to happen for all 130 teams this 2021 college football season? The goal here is to get it close to the pin with the win total projections for every team, hoping to be +/-1 after it’s all over.
This isn’t necessarily about how good the teams are – it’s about the schedules, the timing of the games, and how many sure wins, almost certain losses, and 50/50 battles there appear to be.
First, we list all of our win total projections based on the 130 posted team previews, and then come the totals from BetMGM to see where there might be any potential discrepancies one way or the other. You’ll get the idea.
Remember, this is for the regular season only. No College Football Playoff, bowl, or conference championship games are a part of this.
2021 Win Total Projections
All 130 Team Win Total Projections
ACC 2021 Win Total Projections
ACC Atlantic
Boston College Eagles
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule
Clemson Tigers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11.5
Preview | Schedule
Florida State Seminoles
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule
Louisville Cardinals
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule
NC State Wolfpack
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule
Syracuse Orange
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3
Preview | Schedule
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule
ACC Coastal
Duke Blue Devils
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
Preview | Schedule
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5
Preview | Schedule
Miami Hurricanes
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
Preview | Schedule
North Carolina Tar Heels
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10
Preview | Schedule
Pitt Panthers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule
Virginia Cavaliers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule
Virginia Tech Hokies
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule
American Athletic Conference 2021 Win Total Projections
Cincinnati Bearcats
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10
Preview | Schedule
East Carolina Pirates
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule
Houston Cougars
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
Preview | Schedule
Memphis Tigers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8
Preview | Schedule
Navy Midshipmen
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
Preview | Schedule
SMU Mustangs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule
Temple Owls
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3
Preview | Schedule
Tulane Green Wave
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5
Preview | Schedule
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule
UCF Knights
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
Preview | Schedule
USF Bulls
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 2.5
Preview | Schedule
Big Ten 2021 Win Total Projections
Big Ten East
Indiana Hoosiers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule
Maryland Terrapins
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule
Michigan Wolverines
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule
Michigan State Spartans
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule
Ohio State Buckeyes
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11
Preview | Schedule
Penn State Nittany Lions
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
Preview | Schedule
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule
Big Ten West
Illinois Fighting Illini
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
Preview | Schedule
Iowa Hawkeyes
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
Preview | Schedule
Minnesota Golden Gophers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule
Nebraska Cornhuskers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule
Purdue Boilermakers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5
Preview | Schedule
Wisconsin Badgers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
Preview | Schedule
Big 12 2021 Win Total Projections
Baylor Bears
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule
Iowa State Cyclones
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
Preview | Schedule
Kansas Jayhawks
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 2
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 1.5
Preview | Schedule
Kansas State Wildcats
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule
Oklahoma Sooners
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11
Preview | Schedule
Oklahoma State Cowboys
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule
TCU Horned Frogs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule
Texas Longhorns
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8
Preview | Schedule
Texas Tech Red Raiders
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule
West Virginia Mountaineers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule
Conference USA 2021 Win Total Projections
Conference USA East
Charlotte
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule
Florida Atlantic Owls
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule
FIU Golden Panthers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule
Marshall Thundering Herd
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8
Preview | Schedule
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5
Preview | Schedule
Old Dominion Monarchs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 2.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule
WKU Hilltoppers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule
Conference USA West
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule
North Texas Mean Green
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
Preview | Schedule
Rice Owls
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule
UAB Blazers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule
UTEP Miners
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 2.5
Preview | Schedule
UTSA Roadrunners
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule
Independent 2021 Win Total Projections
Army Black Knights
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule
BYU Cougars
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule
Liberty Flames
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule
New Mexico State Aggies
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 2.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule
UConn Huskies
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule
UMass Minutemen
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule
MAC 2021 Win Total Projections
MAC East
Akron Zips
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 2.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 2
Preview | Schedule
Bowling Green Falcons
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 2
Preview | Schedule
Buffalo Bulls
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8
Preview | Schedule
Kent State Golden Flashes
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule
Miami University RedHawks
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule
Ohio Bobcats
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule
MAC West
Ball State Cardinals
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule
Central Michigan Chippewas
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule
Eastern Michigan Eagles
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule
Northern Illinois Huskies
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
Preview | Schedule
Toledo Rockets
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
Preview | Schedule
Western Michigan Broncos
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule
Mountain West 2021 Win Total Projections
Mountain West: Mountain
Air Force Falcons
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule
Boise State Broncos
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
Preview | Schedule
Colorado State Rams
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule
New Mexico Lobos
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule
Utah State Aggies
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
Preview | Schedule
Wyoming Cowboys
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule
Mountain West: West
Fresno State Bulldogs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule
Nevada Wolf Pack
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule
San Diego State Aztecs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule
San Jose State Spartans
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule
UNLV Rebels
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 1.5
Preview | Schedule
Pac-12 2021 Win Total Projections
Pac-12 North
Cal Golden Bears
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule
Oregon Ducks
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
Preview | Schedule
Oregon State Beavers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule
Stanford Cardinal
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4
Preview | Schedule
Washington Huskies
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
Preview | Schedule
Washington State Cougars
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule
Pac-12 South
Arizona Wildcats
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 2.5
Preview | Schedule
Arizona State Sun Devils
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
Preview | Schedule
Colorado Buffaloes
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule
UCLA Bruins
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule
USC Trojans
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
Preview | Schedule
Utah Utes
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule
SEC 2021 Win Total Projections
SEC East
Florida Gators
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
Preview | Schedule
Georgia Bulldogs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10.5
Preview | Schedule
Kentucky Wildcats
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule
Missouri Tigers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule
Tennessee Volunteers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule
South Carolina Gamecocks
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
Preview | Schedule
Vanderbilt Commodores
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3
Preview | Schedule
SEC West
Alabama Crimson Tide
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11.5
Preview | Schedule
Arkansas Razorbacks
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule
Auburn Tigers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule
LSU Tigers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
Preview | Schedule
Mississippi State Bulldogs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule
Ole Miss Rebels
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule
Texas A&M Aggies
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
Preview | Schedule
Sun Belt 2021 Win Total Projections
Sun Belt East
Appalachian State Mountaineers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
Preview | Schedule
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10
Preview | Schedule
Georgia Southern Eagles
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule
Georgia State Panthers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule
Troy Trojans
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule
Sun Belt West
Arkansas State Red Wolves
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
Preview | Schedule
South Alabama Jaguars
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule
Texas State Bobcats
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4
Preview | Schedule
ULM Warhawks
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 1.5
Preview | Schedule
CFN 2021 Team Win Total Projections From Most To Least
Alabama 11
Clemson 11
Oklahoma 11
Georgia 10.5
Ohio State 10.5
Cincinnati 10
Liberty 10
Oregon 10
Texas A&M 10
Coastal Carolina 9.5
Iowa State 9.5
LSU 9.5
North Carolina 9.5
Toledo 9.5
UCF 9.5
Wisconsin 9.5
Appalachian State 9
Florida 9
Houston 9
Iowa 9
Louisiana 9
Notre Dame 9
Penn State 9
Texas 9
USC 9
Utah 9
Arizona State 8.5
Boise State 8.5
Marshall 8.5
Miami 8.5
Michigan 8.5
Ohio 8.5
San Jose State 8.5
UAB 8.5
Washington 8.5
Army 8
Ball State 8
Boston College 8
BYU 8
Memphis 8
Nevada 8
Oklahoma State 8
Pitt 8
SMU 8
UTSA 8
Virginia Tech 8
Western Michigan 8
WKU 8
Wyoming 8
Florida Atlantic 7.5
Kent State 7.5
Kentucky 7.5
Louisiana Tech 7.5
NC State 7.5
Northwestern 7.5
Southern Miss 7.5
TCU 7.5
Auburn 7
Buffalo 7
Hawaii 7
Indiana 7
Kansas State 7
Miami Univ. 7
Ole Miss 7
San Diego State 7
Tennessee 7
Texas Tech 7
Wake Forest 7
West Virginia 7
Air Force 6.5
Arkansas State 6.5
Central Michigan 6.5
Eastern Michigan 6.5
Florida State 6.5
Fresno State 6.5
Georgia Southern 6.5
Louisville 6.5
Minnesota 6.5
Mississippi State 6.5
Missouri 6.5
Stanford 6.5
UCLA 6.5
Virginia 6.5
Baylor 6
Cal 6
Georgia State 6
Middle Tennessee 6
Navy 6
Northern Illinois 6
Purdue 6
Temple 6
Tulane 6
Tulsa 6
Utah State 6
Washington State 6
Arkansas 5.5
Colorado 5.5
East Carolina 5.5
FIU 5.5
Michigan State 5.5
Nebraska 5.5
New Mexico 5.5
Rutgers 5.5
Syracuse 5.5
Troy 5.5
Colorado State 5
Duke 5
Illinois 5
Rice 5
South Alabama 5
South Carolina 5
Texas State 5
Charlotte 4.5
Maryland 4.5
Oregon State 4.5
Georgia Tech 4
North Texas 4
UNLV 4
UTEP 4
UConn 3.5
USF 3.5
Vanderbilt 3.5
Arizona 3
Bowling Green 3
ULM 3
UMass 3
Akron 2.5
New Mexico State 2.5
Old Dominion 2.5
Kansas 2
