College Football News Preseason Win Total Projections For All 130 Teams: Preview 2021

What are the College Football News preseason win total projections for all 130 teams? Where are the potential values?

What’s going to happen for all 130 teams this 2021 college football season? The goal here is to get it close to the pin with the win total projections for every team, hoping to be +/-1 after it’s all over.

This isn’t necessarily about how good the teams are – it’s about the schedules, the timing of the games, and how many sure wins, almost certain losses, and 50/50 battles there appear to be.

First, we list all of our win total projections based on the 130 posted team previews, and then come the totals from BetMGM to see where there might be any potential discrepancies one way or the other. You’ll get the idea.

Remember, this is for the regular season only. No College Football Playoff, bowl, or conference championship games are a part of this.

2021 Win Total Projections

All 130 Team Win Total Projections

ACC 2021 Win Total Projections

ACC Atlantic

Boston College Eagles

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7

Preview | Schedule

Clemson Tigers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11.5

Preview | Schedule

Florida State Seminoles

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5

Preview | Schedule

Louisville Cardinals

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5

Preview | Schedule

NC State Wolfpack

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5

Preview | Schedule

Syracuse Orange

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3

Preview | Schedule

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5

Preview | Schedule

College Football News Preseason All-ACC Football Team: Preview 2021

ACC Coastal

Duke Blue Devils

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5

Preview | Schedule

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5

Preview | Schedule

Miami Hurricanes

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5

Preview | Schedule

North Carolina Tar Heels

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10

Preview | Schedule

Pitt Panthers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7

Preview | Schedule

Virginia Cavaliers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

Preview | Schedule

Virginia Tech Hokies

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

Preview | Schedule

American Athletic Conference 2021 Win Total Projections

Cincinnati Bearcats

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10

Preview | Schedule

East Carolina Pirates

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5

Preview | Schedule

Houston Cougars

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5

Preview | Schedule

Memphis Tigers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8

Preview | Schedule

Navy Midshipmen

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5

Preview | Schedule

SMU Mustangs

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6

Preview | Schedule

College Football News Preseason All-American Conference Football Team: Preview 2021

Temple Owls

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3

Preview | Schedule

Tulane Green Wave

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5

Preview | Schedule

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6

Preview | Schedule

UCF Knights

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9

Preview | Schedule

USF Bulls

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 2.5

Preview | Schedule

Big Ten 2021 Win Total Projections

Big Ten East

Indiana Hoosiers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

Preview | Schedule

Maryland Terrapins

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6

Preview | Schedule

Michigan Wolverines

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5

Preview | Schedule

Michigan State Spartans

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5

Preview | Schedule

Ohio State Buckeyes

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11

Preview | Schedule

Penn State Nittany Lions

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9

Preview | Schedule

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

Preview | Schedule

College Football News Preseason All-Big Ten Football Team: Preview 2021

Big Ten West

Illinois Fighting Illini

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5

Preview | Schedule

Iowa Hawkeyes

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5

Preview | Schedule

Minnesota Golden Gophers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7

Preview | Schedule

Nebraska Cornhuskers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6

Preview | Schedule

Northwestern Wildcats

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5

Preview | Schedule

Purdue Boilermakers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5

Preview | Schedule

Wisconsin Badgers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5

Preview | Schedule

Big 12 2021 Win Total Projections

Baylor Bears

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5

Preview | Schedule

Iowa State Cyclones

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5

Preview | Schedule

Kansas Jayhawks

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 2

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 1.5

Preview | Schedule

Kansas State Wildcats

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5

Preview | Schedule

Oklahoma Sooners

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11

Preview | Schedule

College Football News Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team: Preview 2021

Oklahoma State Cowboys

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5

Preview | Schedule

TCU Horned Frogs

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5

Preview | Schedule

Texas Longhorns

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8

Preview | Schedule

Texas Tech Red Raiders

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5

Preview | Schedule

West Virginia Mountaineers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5

Preview | Schedule

Conference USA 2021 Win Total Projections

Conference USA East

Charlotte

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5

Preview | Schedule

Florida Atlantic Owls

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5

Preview | Schedule

FIU Golden Panthers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5

Preview | Schedule

Marshall Thundering Herd

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8

Preview | Schedule

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5

Preview | Schedule

Old Dominion Monarchs

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 2.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

Preview | Schedule

WKU Hilltoppers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5

Preview | Schedule

College Football News Preseason All-Conference USA Football Team: Preview 2021

Conference USA West

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5

Preview | Schedule

North Texas Mean Green

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5

Preview | Schedule

Rice Owls

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6

Preview | Schedule

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5

Preview | Schedule

UAB Blazers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5

Preview | Schedule

UTEP Miners

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 2.5

Preview | Schedule

UTSA Roadrunners

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5

Preview | Schedule

Independent 2021 Win Total Projections

Army Black Knights

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

Preview | Schedule

BYU Cougars

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

Preview | Schedule

Liberty Flames

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

Preview | Schedule

New Mexico State Aggies

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 2.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

Preview | Schedule

College Football News Preseason All-Independent Football Team: Preview 2021

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

Preview | Schedule

UConn Huskies

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

Preview | Schedule

UMass Minutemen

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

Preview | Schedule

MAC 2021 Win Total Projections

MAC East

Akron Zips

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 2.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 2

Preview | Schedule

Bowling Green Falcons

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 2

Preview | Schedule

Buffalo Bulls

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8

Preview | Schedule

Kent State Golden Flashes

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5

Preview | Schedule

Miami University RedHawks

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5

Preview | Schedule

Ohio Bobcats

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5

Preview | Schedule

College Football News Preseason All-MAC Football Team: Preview 2021

MAC West

Ball State Cardinals

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5

Preview | Schedule

Central Michigan Chippewas

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5

Preview | Schedule

Eastern Michigan Eagles

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5

Preview | Schedule

Northern Illinois Huskies

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5

Preview | Schedule

Toledo Rockets

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5

Preview | Schedule

Western Michigan Broncos

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6

Preview | Schedule

Mountain West 2021 Win Total Projections

Mountain West: Mountain

Air Force Falcons

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5

Preview | Schedule

Boise State Broncos

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5

Preview | Schedule

Colorado State Rams

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5

Preview | Schedule

New Mexico Lobos

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5

Preview | Schedule

Utah State Aggies

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5

Preview | Schedule

Wyoming Cowboys

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5

Preview | Schedule

College Football News Preseason All-Mountain West Football Team: Preview 2021

Mountain West: West

Fresno State Bulldogs

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6

Preview | Schedule

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6

Preview | Schedule

Nevada Wolf Pack

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5

Preview | Schedule

San Diego State Aztecs

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5

Preview | Schedule

San Jose State Spartans

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5

Preview | Schedule

UNLV Rebels

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 1.5

Preview | Schedule

Pac-12 2021 Win Total Projections

Pac-12 North

Cal Golden Bears

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6

Preview | Schedule

Oregon Ducks

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9

Preview | Schedule

Oregon State Beavers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5

Preview | Schedule

Stanford Cardinal

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4

Preview | Schedule

Washington Huskies

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9

Preview | Schedule

Washington State Cougars

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6

Preview | Schedule

College Football News Preseason All-Pac-12 Football Team: Preview 2021

Pac-12 South

Arizona Wildcats

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 2.5

Preview | Schedule

Arizona State Sun Devils

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9

Preview | Schedule

Colorado Buffaloes

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5

Preview | Schedule

UCLA Bruins

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7

Preview | Schedule

USC Trojans

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5

Preview | Schedule

Utah Utes

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

Preview | Schedule

SEC 2021 Win Total Projections

SEC East

Florida Gators

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9

Preview | Schedule

Georgia Bulldogs

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10.5

Preview | Schedule

Kentucky Wildcats

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7

Preview | Schedule

Missouri Tigers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7

Preview | Schedule

Tennessee Volunteers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6

Preview | Schedule

South Carolina Gamecocks

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5

Preview | Schedule

Vanderbilt Commodores

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3

Preview | Schedule

College Football News Preseason All-SEC Football Team: Preview 2021

SEC West

Alabama Crimson Tide

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11.5

Preview | Schedule

Arkansas Razorbacks

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5

Preview | Schedule

Auburn Tigers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7

Preview | Schedule

LSU Tigers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5

Preview | Schedule

Mississippi State Bulldogs

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6

Preview | Schedule

Ole Miss Rebels

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5

Preview | Schedule

Texas A&M Aggies

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5

Preview | Schedule

Sun Belt 2021 Win Total Projections

Sun Belt East

Appalachian State Mountaineers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9

Preview | Schedule

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10

Preview | Schedule

Georgia Southern Eagles

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5

Preview | Schedule

Georgia State Panthers

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5

Preview | Schedule

Troy Trojans

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5

Preview | Schedule

College Football News Preseason All-Sun Belt Football Team: Preview 2021

Sun Belt West

Arkansas State Red Wolves

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA

Preview | Schedule

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5

Preview | Schedule

South Alabama Jaguars

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5

Preview | Schedule

Texas State Bobcats

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4

Preview | Schedule

ULM Warhawks

CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3

BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 1.5

Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Team Win Total Projections From Most To Least

Alabama 11

Clemson 11

Oklahoma 11

Georgia 10.5

Ohio State 10.5

Cincinnati 10

Liberty 10

Oregon 10

Texas A&M 10

Coastal Carolina 9.5

Iowa State 9.5

LSU 9.5

North Carolina 9.5

Toledo 9.5

UCF 9.5

Wisconsin 9.5

Appalachian State 9

Florida 9

Houston 9

Iowa 9

Louisiana 9

Notre Dame 9

Penn State 9

Texas 9

USC 9

Utah 9

Arizona State 8.5

Boise State 8.5

Marshall 8.5

Miami 8.5

Michigan 8.5

Ohio 8.5

San Jose State 8.5

UAB 8.5

Washington 8.5

Army 8

Ball State 8

Boston College 8

BYU 8

Memphis 8

Nevada 8

Oklahoma State 8

Pitt 8

SMU 8

UTSA 8

Virginia Tech 8

Western Michigan 8

WKU 8

Wyoming 8

Florida Atlantic 7.5

Kent State 7.5

Kentucky 7.5

Louisiana Tech 7.5

NC State 7.5

Northwestern 7.5

Southern Miss 7.5

TCU 7.5



CFN College Football Preview 2021: All 130 Team Previews, Schedules, Rankings

Auburn 7

Buffalo 7

Hawaii 7

Indiana 7

Kansas State 7

Miami Univ. 7

Ole Miss 7

San Diego State 7

Tennessee 7

Texas Tech 7

Wake Forest 7

West Virginia 7

Air Force 6.5

Arkansas State 6.5

Central Michigan 6.5

Eastern Michigan 6.5

Florida State 6.5

Fresno State 6.5

Georgia Southern 6.5

Louisville 6.5

Minnesota 6.5

Mississippi State 6.5

Missouri 6.5

Stanford 6.5

UCLA 6.5

Virginia 6.5

Baylor 6

Cal 6

Georgia State 6

Middle Tennessee 6

Navy 6

Northern Illinois 6

Purdue 6

Temple 6

Tulane 6

Tulsa 6

Utah State 6

Washington State 6

Arkansas 5.5

Colorado 5.5

East Carolina 5.5

FIU 5.5

Michigan State 5.5

Nebraska 5.5

New Mexico 5.5

Rutgers 5.5

Syracuse 5.5

Troy 5.5

Colorado State 5

Duke 5

Illinois 5

Rice 5

South Alabama 5

South Carolina 5

Texas State 5

Charlotte 4.5

Maryland 4.5

Oregon State 4.5

Georgia Tech 4

North Texas 4

UNLV 4

UTEP 4

UConn 3.5

USF 3.5

Vanderbilt 3.5

Arizona 3

Bowling Green 3

ULM 3

UMass 3

Akron 2.5

New Mexico State 2.5

Old Dominion 2.5

Kansas 2

