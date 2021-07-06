College Football News Preseason Win Total Projections For All 130 Teams: Preview 2021

What are the College Football News preseason win total projections for all 130 teams? Where are the potential values?

What’s going to happen for all 130 teams this 2021 college football season? The goal here is to get it close to the pin with the win total projections for every team, hoping to be +/-1 after it’s all over.

This isn’t necessarily about how good the teams are – it’s about the schedules, the timing of the games, and how many sure wins, almost certain losses, and 50/50 battles there appear to be.

First, we list all of our win total projections based on the 130 posted team previews, and then come the totals from BetMGM to see where there might be any potential discrepancies one way or the other. You’ll get the idea.

Remember, this is for the regular season only. No College Football Playoff, bowl, or conference championship games are a part of this.

All 130 Team Win Total Projections

ACC 2021 Win Total Projections

ACC Atlantic

Boston College Eagles
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule

Clemson Tigers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11.5
Preview | Schedule

Florida State Seminoles
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule

Louisville Cardinals
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule

NC State Wolfpack
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule

Syracuse Orange
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3
Preview | Schedule

Wake Forest Demon Deacons
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule

ACC Coastal

Duke Blue Devils
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
Preview | Schedule

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5
Preview | Schedule

Miami Hurricanes
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
Preview | Schedule

North Carolina Tar Heels
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10
Preview | Schedule

Pitt Panthers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule

Virginia Cavaliers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule

Virginia Tech Hokies
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule

American Athletic Conference 2021 Win Total Projections

Cincinnati Bearcats
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10
Preview | Schedule

East Carolina Pirates
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule

Houston Cougars
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
Preview | Schedule

Memphis Tigers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8
Preview | Schedule

Navy Midshipmen
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
Preview | Schedule

SMU Mustangs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule

Temple Owls
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3
Preview | Schedule

Tulane Green Wave
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5
Preview | Schedule

Tulsa Golden Hurricane
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule

UCF Knights
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
Preview | Schedule

USF Bulls
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 2.5
Preview | Schedule

Big Ten 2021 Win Total Projections

Big Ten East

Indiana Hoosiers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule

Maryland Terrapins
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule

Michigan Wolverines
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule

Michigan State Spartans
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule

Ohio State Buckeyes
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11
Preview | Schedule

Penn State Nittany Lions
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
Preview | Schedule

Rutgers Scarlet Knights
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule

Big Ten West

Illinois Fighting Illini
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
Preview | Schedule

Iowa Hawkeyes
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
Preview | Schedule

Minnesota Golden Gophers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule

Nebraska Cornhuskers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule

Northwestern Wildcats
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule

Purdue Boilermakers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5
Preview | Schedule

Wisconsin Badgers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
Preview | Schedule

Big 12 2021 Win Total Projections

Baylor Bears
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule

Iowa State Cyclones
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
Preview | Schedule

Kansas Jayhawks
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 2
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 1.5
Preview | Schedule

Kansas State Wildcats
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule

Oklahoma Sooners
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11
Preview | Schedule

Oklahoma State Cowboys
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule

TCU Horned Frogs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule

Texas Longhorns
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8
Preview | Schedule

Texas Tech Red Raiders
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule

West Virginia Mountaineers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule

Conference USA 2021 Win Total Projections

Conference USA East

Charlotte
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule

Florida Atlantic Owls
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule

FIU Golden Panthers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule

Marshall Thundering Herd
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8
Preview | Schedule

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5
Preview | Schedule

Old Dominion Monarchs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 2.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule

WKU Hilltoppers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule

Conference USA West

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule

North Texas Mean Green
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
Preview | Schedule

Rice Owls
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule

Southern Miss Golden Eagles
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule

UAB Blazers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule

UTEP Miners
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 2.5
Preview | Schedule

UTSA Roadrunners
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule

Independent 2021 Win Total Projections

Army Black Knights
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule

BYU Cougars
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule

Liberty Flames
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule

New Mexico State Aggies
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 2.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule

UConn Huskies
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule

UMass Minutemen
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule

MAC 2021 Win Total Projections

MAC East

Akron Zips
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 2.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 2
Preview | Schedule

Bowling Green Falcons
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 2
Preview | Schedule

Buffalo Bulls
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8
Preview | Schedule

Kent State Golden Flashes
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule

Miami University RedHawks
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule

Ohio Bobcats
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule

MAC West

Ball State Cardinals
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule

Central Michigan Chippewas
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule

Eastern Michigan Eagles
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule

Northern Illinois Huskies
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
Preview | Schedule

Toledo Rockets
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
Preview | Schedule

Western Michigan Broncos
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule

Mountain West 2021 Win Total Projections

Mountain West: Mountain

Air Force Falcons
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule

Boise State Broncos
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
Preview | Schedule

Colorado State Rams
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule

New Mexico Lobos
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule

Utah State Aggies
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
Preview | Schedule

Wyoming Cowboys
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule

Mountain West: West

Fresno State Bulldogs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule

Nevada Wolf Pack
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule

San Diego State Aztecs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule

San Jose State Spartans
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule

UNLV Rebels
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 1.5
Preview | Schedule

Pac-12 2021 Win Total Projections

Pac-12 North

Cal Golden Bears
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule

Oregon Ducks
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
Preview | Schedule

Oregon State Beavers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule

Stanford Cardinal
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4
Preview | Schedule

Washington Huskies
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
Preview | Schedule

Washington State Cougars
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule

Pac-12 South

Arizona Wildcats
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 2.5
Preview | Schedule

Arizona State Sun Devils
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
Preview | Schedule

Colorado Buffaloes
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule

UCLA Bruins
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule

USC Trojans
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
Preview | Schedule

Utah Utes
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule

SEC 2021 Win Total Projections

SEC East

Florida Gators
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
Preview | Schedule

Georgia Bulldogs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10.5
Preview | Schedule

Kentucky Wildcats
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule

Missouri Tigers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule

Tennessee Volunteers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule

South Carolina Gamecocks
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
Preview | Schedule

Vanderbilt Commodores
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3
Preview | Schedule

SEC West

Alabama Crimson Tide
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11.5
Preview | Schedule

Arkansas Razorbacks
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule

Auburn Tigers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
Preview | Schedule

LSU Tigers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
Preview | Schedule

Mississippi State Bulldogs
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
Preview | Schedule

Ole Miss Rebels
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
Preview | Schedule

Texas A&M Aggies
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
Preview | Schedule

Sun Belt 2021 Win Total Projections

Sun Belt East

Appalachian State Mountaineers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
Preview | Schedule

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10
Preview | Schedule

Georgia Southern Eagles
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
Preview | Schedule

Georgia State Panthers
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule

Troy Trojans
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
Preview | Schedule

Sun Belt West

Arkansas State Red Wolves
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
Preview | Schedule

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
Preview | Schedule

South Alabama Jaguars
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
Preview | Schedule

Texas State Bobcats
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4
Preview | Schedule

ULM Warhawks
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 1.5
Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Team Win Total Projections From Most To Least

Alabama 11
Clemson 11
Oklahoma 11
Georgia 10.5
Ohio State 10.5
Cincinnati 10
Liberty 10
Oregon 10
Texas A&M 10
Coastal Carolina 9.5
Iowa State 9.5
LSU 9.5
North Carolina 9.5
Toledo 9.5
UCF 9.5
Wisconsin 9.5
Appalachian State 9
Florida 9
Houston 9
Iowa 9
Louisiana 9
Notre Dame 9
Penn State 9
Texas 9
USC 9
Utah 9
Arizona State 8.5
Boise State 8.5
Marshall 8.5
Miami 8.5
Michigan 8.5
Ohio 8.5
San Jose State 8.5
UAB 8.5
Washington 8.5
Army 8
Ball State 8
Boston College 8
BYU 8
Memphis 8
Nevada 8
Oklahoma State 8
Pitt 8
SMU 8
UTSA 8
Virginia Tech 8
Western Michigan 8
WKU 8
Wyoming 8
Florida Atlantic 7.5
Kent State 7.5
Kentucky 7.5
Louisiana Tech 7.5
NC State 7.5
Northwestern 7.5
Southern Miss 7.5
TCU 7.5

Auburn 7
Buffalo 7
Hawaii 7
Indiana 7
Kansas State 7
Miami Univ. 7
Ole Miss 7
San Diego State 7
Tennessee 7
Texas Tech 7
Wake Forest 7
West Virginia 7
Air Force 6.5
Arkansas State 6.5
Central Michigan 6.5
Eastern Michigan 6.5
Florida State 6.5
Fresno State 6.5
Georgia Southern 6.5
Louisville 6.5
Minnesota 6.5
Mississippi State 6.5
Missouri 6.5
Stanford 6.5
UCLA 6.5
Virginia 6.5
Baylor 6
Cal 6
Georgia State 6
Middle Tennessee 6
Navy 6
Northern Illinois 6
Purdue 6
Temple 6
Tulane 6
Tulsa 6
Utah State 6
Washington State 6
Arkansas 5.5
Colorado 5.5
East Carolina 5.5
FIU 5.5
Michigan State 5.5
Nebraska 5.5
New Mexico 5.5
Rutgers 5.5
Syracuse 5.5
Troy 5.5
Colorado State 5
Duke 5
Illinois 5
Rice 5
South Alabama 5
South Carolina 5
Texas State 5
Charlotte 4.5
Maryland 4.5
Oregon State 4.5
Georgia Tech 4
North Texas 4
UNLV 4
UTEP 4
UConn 3.5
USF 3.5
Vanderbilt 3.5
Arizona 3
Bowling Green 3
ULM 3
UMass 3
Akron 2.5
New Mexico State 2.5
Old Dominion 2.5
Kansas 2

