College Football News Preseason All-SEC Football Team: Preview 2021
Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the SEC season with the College Football News Preseason All-SEC Team & Top 30 players.
2021 SEC Team Previews
East Florida | Georgia | Kentucky
Missouri | South Carolina | Tenn | Vandy
West Alabama | Arkansas | Auburn
LSU | Miss State | Ole Miss | Texas A&M
2021 CFN Preseason All-SEC Team
2021 CFN SEC Top 30 Players
2021 Preseason CFN SEC Offensive Player of the Year
RB Kevin Harris, Jr. South Carolina
It was impossible to put together the SEC Top 30 Players list – it could’ve been a top 50 list and several great players would’ve been missing – and it’s just as nasty to try coming up with one signature preseason offensive star going into the season.
Texas A&M is loaded with weapons, Georgia will have its share of stars, and of course Alabama will replace the former all-time greats with new ones. For now, going into the season, Harris is the safe call – knowing that another Joe Burrow, or DeVonta Smith, or Mac Jones is right around the corner.
And there’s a chance Harris doesn’t even have to handle all the work with the expected return of MarShawn Lloyd from a knee injury. Even so, the 5-10, 225-pound Harris is a proven star for a team that needs as many reliable parts as it can get.
Harris ran for an SEC-best 114 rushing yards per game with 1,138 yards and 15 scores averaging over six yards per carry, and at least early on under Shane Beamer, he’s going to be the one to work the attack around.
2021 Preseason CFN SEC Defensive Player of the Year
CB Derek Stingley Jr., Soph. LSU
You’re going to probably need to go off of respect and sheer talent when it comes to acknowledging – arguably – the best player in college football this season. The future likely NFL Pro Bowl star might not have a whole lot to do with team after team staying away from him.
Blow off the stats – or the lack of them – going forward. He only made 27 tackles with five broken up passes and no picks last year, and that might be around what he does this season. The better passing teams will go at him once in a while – Eli Ricks is no picnic on the other side – but not often.
2021 CFN Preseason All-SEC Team
2021 CFN SEC Top 30 Players
College Football News 2021 Preseason All-SEC Team: Offense
QB – JT Daniels, Jr. Georgia
RB – Kevin Harris, Jr. South Carolina
RB – Isaiah Spiller, Jr. Texas A&M
RB/WR Ainias Smith, Jr. Texas A&M
WR – John Metchie, Jr. Alabama
TE – Jalen Wydermyer, Jr. Texas A&M
OT – Charles Cross, Soph. Mississippi State
OG – Emil Ekiyor, Jr. Alabama
C – Ben Brown, Sr. Ole Miss
OG – Cade Mays, Sr. Tennessee
OT – Evan Neal, Jr. Alabama
CFN College Football Preview 2021: All 130 Team Previews, Schedules, Rankings
College Football News 2021 Preseason All-SEC Team: Defense
DE – Zachary Carter, Sr. Florida
DT – Jordan Davis, Sr. Georgia
DT – DeMarvin Leal, Jr. Texas A&M
DE – Kingsley Enagbare, Sr. South Carolina
LB – Christopher Allen, Sr. Alabama
LB – Christian Harris, Jr. Alabama
LB – Grant Morgan, Sr. Arkansas
CB – Kaiir Elam, Jr. Florida
S – Jalen Catalon, Soph. Arkansas
S – Yusuf Corker, Sr. Kentucky
CB – Derek Stingley Jr., Soph. LSU
College Football News 2021 Preseason All-SEC Team: Special Teams
PK – Cade York, Jr. LSU
P – Jake Camarda, Sr.
KR – Kearis Jackson, Soph. Georgia
PR – Ainias Smith, Jr. Texas A&M
College Football News 2021 Preseason Top 30 SEC Players
30. DE Trajan Jeffcoat, Jr. Missouri
29. LB Henry To’o To’o, Jr. Alabama
28. OG Emil Ekiyor, Jr. Alabama
27. DE Ali Gaye, Sr. LSU
26. DE Kingsley Enagbare, Sr. South Carolina
25. QB Bryce Young, Soph. Alabama
24. RB Tank Bigsby, Soph. Auburn
23. LB Will Anderson, Soph. Alabama
22. OG Cade Mays, Sr. Tennessee
21. OT Austin Deculus, Sr. LSU
20. CB Kaiir Elam, Jr. Florida
19. WR Treylon Burks, Jr. Arkansas
18. LB Ventrell Miller, Sr. Florida
17. RB Jerrion Ealy, Jr. Ole Miss
16. WR John Metchie, Jr. Alabama
15. DE Zachary Carter, Sr. Florida
14. LB Grant Morgan, Sr. Arkansas
13. TE Jalen Wydermyer, Jr. Texas A&M
12. OT Charles Cross, Soph. Mississippi State
11. QB Matt Corral, Jr. Ole Miss
10. DT Jordan Davis, Sr. Georgia
9. RB/WR Ainias Smith, Jr. Texas A&M
8. LB Christopher Allen, Sr. Alabama
7. DT DeMarvin Leal, Jr. Texas A&M
6. RB Isaiah Spiller, Jr. Texas A&M
5. OT Evan Neal, Jr. Alabama
4. QB JT Daniels, Jr. Georgia
3. RB Kevin Harris, Jr. South Carolina
2. LB Christian Harris, Jr. Alabama
1. CB Derek Stingley Jr., Soph. LSU
