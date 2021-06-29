College Football News Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team: Preview 2021
Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the Big 12 season with the College Football News Preseason All-Big 12 Team & Top 30 players.
2021 Big 12 Team Previews, 5 Things To Know
Baylor | Kansas | Kansas St | Iowa St | Oklahoma
Oklahoma St | TCU | Texas | Texas Tech | West Va
2021 CFN All-Big 12 Team | 2021 Big 12 Top 30 Players
2021 Preseason CFN Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year
QB Spencer Rattler, RFr. Oklahoma
Iowa State RB Breece Hall, a slew of quarterbacks – Texas Tech’s Tyler Shough could end up being one of the top passers in the 2023 NFL Draft – and Texas RB Bijan Robinson could and should be right there in the mix for the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors.
But the Oklahoma quarterback will be the league’s biggest star if he progresses as expected.
Rattler is technically a redshirt freshman – he only played in three games as a freshman and gets an extra year of eligibility after the COVID season – but he’s been around for a few years and comes off a terrific 68% passing season with over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns and seven picks with six rushing scores. If all goes according to plan, he cranks up a Kyler Murray/Baker Mayfield/Jalen Hurts type of campaign.
2021 Preseason CFN Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year
LB Mike Rose, Sr. Iowa State
Iowa State is loaded with experienced, talented players on both sides of the ball, and RB Breece Hall and QB Brock Purdy will get all of the attention, but the 6-4, 245-pound Rose might just be the team’s best player.
He started his career with 75 tackles and a knack for coming up with a slew of big plays, followed it up with 77 tackles and more pressure into the backfield, and then came 2020.
The Cyclone star took his game to a whole other level with 96 tackles with seven interceptions and 10.5 tackles for loss, and now the do-it-all star will get to show off as the main man for another great D.
CFN 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team
College Football News 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Offense
QB – Spencer Rattler, RFr. Oklahoma
RB – Breece Hall, Jr. Iowa State
RB – Bijan Robinson, Soph. Texas
WR – Marvin Mims, Soph. Oklahoma
WR – RJ Sneed, Sr. Baylor
TE – Charlie Kolar, Sr. Iowa State
OT – Wanya Morris, Jr. Oklahoma
OG – Xavier Newman-Johnson, Sr. Baylor
C – Noah Johnson, Sr. Kansas State
OG – Josh Sills, Sr. Oklahoma State
OT – Brandon Yates, Soph. West Virginia
College Football News 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Defense
DE – Ochuan Mathis, Jr. TCU
DT – Dante Stills, Sr. West Virginia
DT – Isaiah Thomas, Sr. Oklahoma
DE – Will McDonald, Jr. Iowa State
LB – Terrel Bernard, Sr. Baylor
LB – Nik Bonitto, Jr. Oklahoma
LB – Mike Rose, Sr. Iowa State
CB – Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Jr. TCU
S – Greg Eisworth, Sr. Iowa State
S – Jalen Pitre, Sr. Baylor
CB – D’Shawn Jamison, Sr. Texas
College Football News 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Special Teams
PK – Gabe Brkic, Jr. Oklahoma
P – Austin McNamara, Jr. Texas Tech
KR – D’Shawn Jamison, Sr. West Virginia
PR – Phillip Brooks, Jr. Kansas State
CFN 2021 Preseason Top 30 Big 12 Players
College Football News 2021 Preseason Top 30 Big 12 Players
30. LB DeMarvion Overshown, Sr. Texas
29. LB Riko Jeffers, Sr. Texas Tech
28. DT Perrion Winfrey, Sr. Oklahoma
27. OT Wanya Morris, Jr. Oklahoma
26. WR RJ Sneed, Sr. Baylor
25. QB Skylar Thompson, Sr. Kansas State
24. WR Marvin Mims, Soph. Oklahoma
23. S Kolby Harvell-Peel, Sr. Oklahoma State
22. RB Deuce Vaughn, Soph. Kansas State
21. OG Josh Sills, Sr. Oklahoma State
20. CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Jr. TCU
19. RB Leddie Brown, Sr. West Virginia
18. DE Ochuan Mathis, Jr. TCU
17. DT Isaiah Thomas, Sr. Oklahoma
16. S Alonzo Addae, Sr. West Virginia
15. S Jalen Pitre, Sr. Baylor
14. QB Max Duggan, Jr. TCU
13. DE Will McDonald, Jr. Iowa State
12. QB Tyler Shough, Jr. Texas Tech
11. TE Charlie Kolar, Sr. Iowa State
10. LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Sr. Oklahoma State
9. QB Brock Purdy, Sr. Iowa State
8. LB Terrel Bernard, Sr. Baylor
7. DT Dante Stills, Sr. West Virginia
6. LB Nik Bonitto, Jr. Oklahoma
5. S Greg Eisworth, Sr. Iowa State
4. RB Bijan Robinson, Soph. Texas
3. LB Mike Rose, Sr. Iowa State
2. RB Breece Hall, Jr. Iowa State
1. QB Spencer Rattler, RFr. Oklahoma
