College Football News Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team: Preview 2021

Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the Big 12 season with the College Football News Preseason All-Big 12 Team & Top 30 players.

2021 Big 12 Team Previews, 5 Things To Know

Baylor | Kansas | Kansas St | Iowa St | Oklahoma

Oklahoma St | TCU | Texas | Texas Tech | West Va

2021 CFN All-Big 12 Team | 2021 Big 12 Top 30 Players

2021 Preseason CFN Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

QB Spencer Rattler, RFr. Oklahoma

Iowa State RB Breece Hall, a slew of quarterbacks – Texas Tech’s Tyler Shough could end up being one of the top passers in the 2023 NFL Draft – and Texas RB Bijan Robinson could and should be right there in the mix for the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors.

But the Oklahoma quarterback will be the league’s biggest star if he progresses as expected.

Rattler is technically a redshirt freshman – he only played in three games as a freshman and gets an extra year of eligibility after the COVID season – but he’s been around for a few years and comes off a terrific 68% passing season with over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns and seven picks with six rushing scores. If all goes according to plan, he cranks up a Kyler Murray/Baker Mayfield/Jalen Hurts type of campaign.

2021 Preseason CFN Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

LB Mike Rose, Sr. Iowa State

Iowa State is loaded with experienced, talented players on both sides of the ball, and RB Breece Hall and QB Brock Purdy will get all of the attention, but the 6-4, 245-pound Rose might just be the team’s best player.

He started his career with 75 tackles and a knack for coming up with a slew of big plays, followed it up with 77 tackles and more pressure into the backfield, and then came 2020.

The Cyclone star took his game to a whole other level with 96 tackles with seven interceptions and 10.5 tackles for loss, and now the do-it-all star will get to show off as the main man for another great D.

NEXT: CFN 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

College Football News 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Offense

QB – Spencer Rattler, RFr. Oklahoma

RB – Breece Hall, Jr. Iowa State

RB – Bijan Robinson, Soph. Texas

WR – Marvin Mims, Soph. Oklahoma

WR – RJ Sneed, Sr. Baylor

TE – Charlie Kolar, Sr. Iowa State

OT – Wanya Morris, Jr. Oklahoma

OG – Xavier Newman-Johnson, Sr. Baylor

C – Noah Johnson, Sr. Kansas State

OG – Josh Sills, Sr. Oklahoma State

OT – Brandon Yates, Soph. West Virginia

College Football News 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Defense

DE – Ochuan Mathis, Jr. TCU

DT – Dante Stills, Sr. West Virginia

DT – Isaiah Thomas, Sr. Oklahoma

DE – Will McDonald, Jr. Iowa State

LB – Terrel Bernard, Sr. Baylor

LB – Nik Bonitto, Jr. Oklahoma

LB – Mike Rose, Sr. Iowa State

CB – Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Jr. TCU

S – Greg Eisworth, Sr. Iowa State

S – Jalen Pitre, Sr. Baylor

CB – D’Shawn Jamison, Sr. Texas

College Football News 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Special Teams

PK – Gabe Brkic, Jr. Oklahoma

P – Austin McNamara, Jr. Texas Tech

KR – D’Shawn Jamison, Sr. West Virginia

PR – Phillip Brooks, Jr. Kansas State

NEXT: CFN 2021 Preseason Top 30 Big 12 Players

College Football News 2021 Preseason Top 30 Big 12 Players

30. LB DeMarvion Overshown, Sr. Texas

29. LB Riko Jeffers, Sr. Texas Tech

28. DT Perrion Winfrey, Sr. Oklahoma

27. OT Wanya Morris, Jr. Oklahoma

26. WR RJ Sneed, Sr. Baylor

25. QB Skylar Thompson, Sr. Kansas State

24. WR Marvin Mims, Soph. Oklahoma

23. S Kolby Harvell-Peel, Sr. Oklahoma State

22. RB Deuce Vaughn, Soph. Kansas State

21. OG Josh Sills, Sr. Oklahoma State

20. CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Jr. TCU

19. RB Leddie Brown, Sr. West Virginia

18. DE Ochuan Mathis, Jr. TCU

17. DT Isaiah Thomas, Sr. Oklahoma

16. S Alonzo Addae, Sr. West Virginia

15. S Jalen Pitre, Sr. Baylor

14. QB Max Duggan, Jr. TCU

13. DE Will McDonald, Jr. Iowa State

12. QB Tyler Shough, Jr. Texas Tech

11. TE Charlie Kolar, Sr. Iowa State

10. LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Sr. Oklahoma State

9. QB Brock Purdy, Sr. Iowa State

8. LB Terrel Bernard, Sr. Baylor

7. DT Dante Stills, Sr. West Virginia

6. LB Nik Bonitto, Jr. Oklahoma

5. S Greg Eisworth, Sr. Iowa State

4. RB Bijan Robinson, Soph. Texas

3. LB Mike Rose, Sr. Iowa State

2. RB Breece Hall, Jr. Iowa State

1. QB Spencer Rattler, RFr. Oklahoma

