College Football News Preseason All-American Conference Football Team: Preview 2021
Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the AAC season with the College Football News Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Team & Top 30 players.
2021 American Team Previews
Cincinnati | ECU | Houston | Memphis | Navy
SMU | Temple | Tulane | Tulsa | UCF | USF
2021 CFN All-AAC Team
2021 CFN AAC Top 30 Players
2021 Preseason CFN American Conference Offensive Player of the Year
QB Desmond Ridder, Sr. Cincinnati
This isn’t as obvious as it seems.
Yes, the 6-4, 215-pounder is rolling the NFL Draft charts with his fantastic combination of size, arm, and mobility, but this is a big year for offensive stars in the American Athletic Conference.
This could be the year of UCF QB Dillon Gabriel under a new coaching staff, and there are a slew of talented backs and receivers, but … it’s Ridder.
The leader and star of a dangerous Bearcat team that’s thinking even bigger this season, he threw for 19 touchdowns, ran for 12 more, and is about to do it all again.
2021 Preseason CFN American Conference Defensive Player of the Year
LB Dorian Williams, Soph. Tulane
He’s not all that big, and he’s not your typical edge type who’ll be a dominant pass rusher, but the 6-1, 220-pound all-around tweener is an all-around menace.
Willams has the range of a defensive back, he’s a pass rusher, and he’s coming off a massive season as the best tackler on a good defense. He led the way with 98 stops, and he was the best in the American Athletic Conference in total tackles for loss with 16.5 to go along with 4.5 sacks. Decent in pass coverage, he’ll be even more of a stat-sheet filler.
2021 CFN All-AAC Team
2021 CFN AAC Top 30 Players
CFN 2021 Preseason All-American Conference Team
College Football News 2021 Preseason All-American Conference Team: Offense
QB – Desmond Ridder, Sr. Cincinnati
RB – Ulysses Bentley, RFr. SMU
RB – Shamari Brooks, Sr. Tulsa
WR – Calvin Austin, Jr. Memphis
WR – Jaylon Robinson, Jr. UCF
TE – Josh Whyle, Jr. Cincinnati
OT – Tyler Smith, Soph. Tulsa
OG – Corey Dublin, Sr. Tulane
C – Matthew Lee, Soph. UCF
OG – Cole Schneider, Sr. UCF
OT – Jaylon Thomas, Jr. SMU
College Football News 2021 Preseason All-American Conference Team: Defense
DE – Morris Joseph, Jr. Memphis
DT – Marcus Brown, Sr. Cincinnati
DT – Jaxon Player, Sr. Tulsa
DE – Myjai Sanders, Sr. Cincinnati
LB – Diego Fagot, Sr. Navy
LB – Eriq Gilyard, Sr. UCF
LB – Dorian Williams, Soph. Tulane
CB – Coby Bryant, Sr. Cincinnati
S – Quindell Johnson, Soph. Memphis
S – Cristian Williams, Sr. Tulsa
CB – Ahmad Gardner, Jr. Cincinnati
College Football News 2021 Preseason All-American Conference Team: Special Teams
PK – Zack Long, Sr. Tulsa
P – Ryan Wright, Jr. Tulane
KR – Tre Tucker, Jr. Cincinnati
PR – Marcus Jones, Jr. Houston
College Football News 2021 Preseason Top 30 American Conference Players
30. LB Xavier Smith, Jr. East Carolina
29. OG Corey Dublin, Sr. Tulane
28. RB Rahjai Harris, RFr. East Carolina
27. WR Keylon Stokes, Sr. Tulsa
26. WR Jadan Blue, Jr. Temple
25. QB Holton Ahlers, Jr. East Carolina
24. OT Tyler Smith, Soph. Tulsa
23. LB Darrian Beavers, Sr. Cincinnati
22. CB/KR Marcus Jones, Jr. Houston
21. LB Antonio Grier, Sr. USF
20. C Matthew Lee, Soph. UCF
19. CB Damarion Williams, Sr. Houston
18. LB Eriq Gilyard, Sr. UCF
17. DE Morris Joseph, Jr. Memphis
16. RB Shamari Brooks, Sr. Tulsa
15. S Quindell Johnson, Soph. Memphis
14. CB JaQuan McMillian, Soph. East Carolina
13. OT Jaylon Thomas, Jr. SMU
12. DT Jaxon Player, Sr. Tulsa
11. CB Ahmad Gardner, Jr. Cincinnati
10. WR Jaylon Robinson, Jr. UCF
9. OG Cole Schneider, Sr. UCF
8. WR Calvin Austin, Jr. Memphis
7. LB Diego Fagot, Sr. Navy
6. CB Coby Bryant, Sr. Cincinnati
5. DE Myjai Sanders, Sr. Cincinnati
4. LB Dorian Williams, Soph. Tulane
3. RB Ulysses Bentley, RFr. SMU
2. QB Dillon Gabriel, Jr. UCF
1. QB Desmond Ridder, Sr. Cincinnati
