College Football News predicts Wisconsin’s 2021 season

We are just 54 days until Wisconsin’s season-opening contest against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The game’s intrigue will only grow as that number gets smaller and smaller, and as Wisconsin fans get ready for their first trip to Camp Randall Stadium in nearly two years.

College Football News recently went through the Big Ten conference and predicted the result of every game on each team’s schedule.

I’ve talked extensively about Wisconsin’s schedule this season, specifically about how it’s an extremely manageable one for Paul Chryst and his team.

Big Ten Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021 https://t.co/vglXlDU1pt — CollegeFootballNews (@ColFootballNews) July 9, 2021

My thought while looking at the slate is a 10-2 record with losses coming against either Penn State or Michigan, and against either Notre Dame or Iowa.

College Football News agrees with a 10-2 finish, though they see an interesting road trap game as one of the two losses.

Their wins? Penn State, Eastern Michigan, Michigan, Illinois, Army, Iowa, Rutgers, Northwestern, Nebraska, Minnesota

And the two losses? at Notre Dame at Soldier Field and at Purdue.

10-2 is good for a first-place finish in the Big Ten West and a bid to the Big Ten Championship game. Then they predict that conference title, possibly for a bid to the College Football Playoff, to come against Ohio State.

It could be groundhog day for Wisconsin fans come early December, though this is a team that has a real shot to finally get over the hump and finish as conference champions.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

List