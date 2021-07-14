College Football News predicts where each Big 12 team will finish in 2021

It’s that time of year when many networks release their predictions for the upcoming 2021 college football season.

For the Big 12 specifically, it’s loaded with a handful of talented rosters. The middle of the pack teams such as TCU, West Virginia, and Kansas State could upset higher rated programs like Oklahoma, Iowa State, Texas or Oklahoma State on any given week.

It’s impossible to predict how each team will look prior to the season, but it’s a safe bet to assume that Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas won’t pose a legitimate threat this year.

Any way that you dissect the schedules, it feels as if there is going to be an extremely close finish atop the conference rankings. College Football News recently predicted where each Big 12 program will land at the conclusion of the 2021 season, and there was a tie at No. 2 behind Oklahoma.

Texas and Iowa State both finished with a 9-3 overall record, but since CFN predicted Matt Campbell’s team to defeat Steve Sarkisian’s squad in the regular season, Iowa State owned the tiebreaker over the Longhorns and would advance to the Big 12 title game to face Oklahoma.

Texas Christian, a team that many view as a sleeper pick this year, finished tied with Oklahoma State at the No. 4 spot. Take a look at where CFN predicted each Big 12 team to finish:

10: Kansas

Overall record: 2-10 Big 12 record: 1-8

T8: Texas Tech

Overall record: 6-6 Big 12 record: 3-6

T8: Baylor

Overall record: 6-6 Big 12 record: 3-6

T6: West Virginia

Overall record: 6-6 Big 12 record: 4-5

T6: Kansas State

Overall record: 6-6 Big 12 record: 4-5

T4: TCU

Overall record: 8-4 Big 12 record: 5-4

T4: Oklahoma State

Overall record: 8-4 Big 12 record: 5-4

T2: Texas

Overall record: 9-3 Big 12 record: 6-3

T2: Iowa State

Overall record: 9-3 Big 12 record: 6-3

1: Oklahoma

Overall record: 11-1 Big 12 record: 8-1

