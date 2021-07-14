College Football News predicts Texas’ 2021 season

Would Texas fans be content with three losses in 2021?

There’s a new coaching staff in town, which typically brings growing pains throughout the first year. Although three losses is certainly not living up to the high Texas expectations, it could potentially be enough to secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. Reaching the Big 12 title game in Steve Sarkisian’s first year is certainly something to be proud of.

College Football News recently predicted how Texas’ 2021 college football season will play out. The Longhorns finished with a 9-3 overall record, which had them tied with Iowa State for the No. 2 spot in the Big 12. Unfortunately, since CFN predicted Iowa State to defeat Texas during the regular season, Matt Campbell’s squad owned the tiebreaker and advanced to the Big 12 title game.

However, that includes a loss to TCU at the beginning of October. If Texas is able to escape Fort Worth with a win, and assuming they defeat the lesser quality opponents that they’re supposed to, the Longhorns could find their way to the Big 12 title game against Oklahoma.

Take a look at how CFN predicts Texas’ 2021 college football season to play out.

Sept. 4: Louisiana

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win Record Tally: 1-0

Sept. 11: at Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win Record Tally: 2-0

Sept. 18: Rice

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win Record Tally: 3-0

Sept. 25: Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win Record Tally: 4-0

Oct. 2: at TCU

Tim Warner/Getty Images

CFN Prediction: Loss Record Tally: 4-1

Oct. 9: Oklahoma (in Dallas)

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Loss Record Tally: 4-2

Oct. 16: Oklahoma State

AP Photo/Brody Schmidt

CFN Prediction: Win Record Tally: 5-2

Oct. 30: at Baylor

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win Record Tally: 6-2

Nov. 6: at Iowa State

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Loss Record Tally: 6-3

Nov. 13: Kansas

Kyron Johnson

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

CFN Prediction: Win Record Tally: 7-3

Nov. 20: at West Virginia

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win Record Tally: 8-3

Nov. 27: Kansas State

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win Record Tally: 9-3

