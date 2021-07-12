College Football News predicts Penn State’s 2021 season

There is absolutely no question that Penn State is coming off a bizarre 2020 college football season. What is left to figure out is whether or not the 2020 season was a preview of the Nittany Lions sliding back in the Big Ten pecking order or if it was a season to chalk up to the uniqueness of the circumstances. Whatever the case was in 2020, the 2021 season is one many are expecting to see Penn State bounce back.

Penn State has some difficult challenges to come in the fall though, including two of the most difficult road trips any team can make in cross-division matchups against the Big Ten West. Throw in being in the same division as Ohio State and a fun non-conference matchup with Auburn, and a handful of surprising revenge situations, and Penn State has a lot to get through in 2021.

College Football News took a shot at predicting how the season will go for every team in the Big Ten, including the Nittany Lions, with a full list of wins and losses. How many wins are lined up for the Nittany Lions? A good amount. Enough to get to a New Years Six bowl game? Perhaps not.

CFN predicts the Nittany Lions will tie for second place in the Big Ten East Division. Here’s the game-by-game breakdown of how that could potentially happen, according to CFN’s preseason predictions:

Sept. 4 at Wisconsin

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 season opener is one of the most difficult Penn State has been thrown since joining the Big Ten. A conference opener for just the third time in program history (1993 vs. Minnesota, 2020 at Indiana) against one of the top contenders in the Big Ten West is a challenging way to start a new season. And, according to College Football News, it may not end well for the blue and white.

CFN Prediction: Loss

Record Tally: 0-1

Sept. 11 vs. Ball State

Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State's home opener will be a big deal as fans return for an actual game for the first time since 2019. But a week after Wisconsin and a week before hosting Auburn has the recipe for a bit of a trap situation for Penn State. No worries, however, as College Football News predicts a win for the Nittany Lions.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 1-1

Sept. 18 vs. Auburn

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

The big primetime national television atmosphere will be in full effect for this one (expect a whiteout announcement for this one in due time), and the energy of the crowd will help lead Penn Stae to a win over the Auburn Tigers.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 2-1

Sept. 25 vs. Villanova

Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State gets a bit of an easier matchup at the end of September by hosting FCS Villanova. Villanova owns a one-game winning streak in the series, but you have to go back decades to find the last time these two played.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 3-1

Oct. 2 vs. Indiana

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The first revenge game of the year for Penn State comes against the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana will be full of confidence after topping Penn Stae in a dramatic fashion to open the 2020 season. This game should be circled on the calendar in red sharpie.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 4-1

Oct. 9 at Iowa

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Penn State goes back on the road against another top Big Ten West contender. Games in Kinnick Stadium are rarely easy, especially if this one gets the lights turned on for a primetime kickoff. CFN is calling this one a loss.

CFN Prediction: Loss

Record Tally: 4-2

Oct. 23 vs. Illinois

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State should have no trouble getting a rebound win if they fall at Iowa. Bret Bielema's Fighting Illini return to Beaver Stadium after closing out the 2020 season in Happy Valley on the wrong end of a lopsided score as Penn State pulled away. Expect more of that here.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 5-2

Oct. 30 at Ohio State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The most challenging game on the schedule comes at the end of October with a road trip to Ohio State. The Buckeyes have held a firm upper hand in the series over the years, and Ohio State is once again a dominant favorite in the Big Ten in 2021. Can Penn State shake up the Big Ten championship picture? Not according to CFN.

CFN Prediction: Loss

Record Tally: 5-3

Nov. 6 at Maryland

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Penn State has another rare revenge game at the beginning of November against Maryland. The Terps jumped all over Penn State at the start of their 2020 meeting and never looked back. Penn State has dominated the series, however, and should be better equipped to take care of business this time around.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 6-3

Nov. 13 vs. Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Watch out for the Wolverines, according to CFN. Penn State and Michigan are being projected for a second-place tie in the Big Ten East according to CFN, which means this game is a bit of a tiebreaker for possible bowl scenarios. Penn State has won the previous two meetings in the series, and CFN says you can make it three in a row.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 7-3

Nov. 20 vs. Rutgers

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

It should be smooth sailing the rest of the way for Penn State. A home game against Rutgers in the final home game of the season should be no more than a minor threat as Penn State flexes some muscle on a Rutgers program looking to show signs of improvement under Greg Schiano for another season.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 8-3

Nov. 27 at Michigan State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Land-Grant Trophy won't have to worry about changing zip codes in this one, according to CFN. Penn State is predicted to close out the regular season on a four-game winning streak, just as they did in 2020. Expect a bit more of a battle from Michigan State in East Lansing than some might expect, although CFN is calling for a disappointing 5-7 season for the Spartans.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 9-3

