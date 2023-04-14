College Football News predicts Oklahoma Sooners 2023 season schedule

The 2022 season for the Oklahoma Sooners was an aberration. A mirage. In a lot of instances, it was a case of whatever could go wrong will go wrong.

The close losses, the loss of Dillon Gabriel for a game and a half and this team’s inconsistencies just didn’t seem to be real life. But it happened. Like a dream you wish you didn’t have or a movie scene you wish you could unsee.

But that was the past. We won’t dwell on it. 2023 provides an opportunity to right the ship in the Oklahoma Sooners’ final season in the Big 12. And right the ship they will.

A couple of months back, I took a way-too-early look at the Sooners’ 2023 schedule and predicted a bounce-back season for the good guys. Today, let’s take a look at College Football News’ schedule prediction for the Sooners.

Sept. 2: Arkansas State (Norman)

CFN’s Prediction: Win

John’s way too early prediction: W, 42-7

My Thoughts

Oklahoma hasn’t played the Red Wolves since 2000. In their two matchups, the Sooners have won by 61-0 and 45-7 margins. This one goes similarly as the Sooners look to get the season started with a bang.

Sept. 9: SMU Mustangs (Norman)

CFN’s Prediction: Win

John’s way too early prediction: W, 37-20

My Thoughts

SMU has had just one losing season since 2017, but they’ve not fared well in Power Five nonconference games in that stretch. They’re 2-5 against Power Five teams, and the only two wins came against crosstown rival TCU with Sonny Dykes at head coach.

Like everyone in the Group of Five, they’ll want to prove they belong at the Power Five level, but this isn’t the week it happens.

Sept. 16: Tulsa Golden Hurricanes (Tulsa)

CFN’s Prediction: Win

John’s way too early prediction: W, 38-20

My Thoughts

Tulsa’s football program has been a solid Group of Five team since 2000 and with the hire of Kevin Wilson, Oklahoma’s former offensive coordinator, there are high expectations. Tulsa will be improved offensively, but will it be enough to use the Sooners? Unlikely.

We agree with CFN’s prediction here.

Sept. 23: Cincinnati Bearcats (Cincinnati)

CFN’s Prediction: Win

John’s way too early prediction: W, 31-21

My Thoughts

Welcome to the Big 12, Bearcats. For Cincinnati’s first Big 12 game, they get the pleasure of hosting the conference’s premiere program, the Oklahoma Sooners.

Nippert Stadium is going to be jacked for this matchup. However, Oklahoma’s offense will take them out of the game quick and the defense will show us that they’re for real, for real, in their first Big 12 game of 2023.

Sept. 30: Iowa State Cyclones (Norman)

CFN’s Prediction: Win

John’s way too early prediction: W, 30-13

My Thoughts

Because, of course, it’s a win.

Iowa State had their fun at Lincoln Riley’s expense, but Brent Venables and the Sooners reminded the Cyclones why they’ve lost 79 times to the Sooners in 88 games since 1928.

The Cyclones’ defense is a problem, but unless Hunter Dekkers can correct the turnover issues, this one goes down as a Sooners win ahead of the Red River Showdown.

Oklahoma finishes the month of September with some strong momentum.

Oct. 7: Texas Longhorns (Dallas)

CFN’s Prediction: Loss

John’s way too early prediction: L, 31-28

My Thoughts

As much as we hate it, it’s hard not to see the Texas Longhorns as the favorite in the Big 12 and in the 2023 Red River Showdown. At the same time, these games are generally a coin flip. So there’s no telling what’s going to happen.

Mark my words, though, the Oklahoma Sooners are not 49 points worse than the Texas Longhorns. This will be a one-score game, whichever way it goes.

Oct. 14: Bye Week

A 5-1 start to the season is nothing to sniff at. That loss to Texas has to linger a bit during the bye week, but should have them fired up and focused to rebound the next week against UCF.

Oct. 21: UCF Knights (Norman)

CFN’s Prediction: Win

John’s way too early prediction: W, 27-23

My Thoughts

UCF has played a lot of Power Five teams over the course of the last decade. Their success in nonconference is what’s buoyed them to national relevance at times. However, coming into Norman is going to be a different animal.

They’re a good running football team, but something tells me the Sooners will have figured out their run defense woes from the 2022 season. Coming off the loss to Texas, the Sooners will be ready to right the ship.

You know Dillon Gabriel’s going to be hyped to play against his former team.

Oct. 28: Kansas Jayhawks (Lawrence)

CFN’s Prediction: Win

John’s way too early prediction: W, 42-33

My Thoughts

This is one of those games that has trap game written all over it. If Jalon Daniels is healthy, he’s one of the better quarterbacks in the Big 12. Going into Lawrence a week before Oklahoma’s final Bedlam game could create a situation where the Sooners overlook a Jayhawks team that they’ve dominated all time.

Here’s hoping the close games the last two years keep everyone on high alert.

Nov. 4: BEDLAM - Oklahoma State (Stillwater)

CFN’s Prediction: Loss

John’s way too early prediction: W, 31-17

My Thoughts

Nope. Not gonna happen. The Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback situation isn’t as good as it was in 2022, and they’re going to be a couple of wins better?

Stillwater is going to be electric for the Sooners’ final trip to town for the foreseeable future. But that’s not going to be enough in what will be the last Bedlam matchup for some time.

Nov. 11: West Virginia Mountaineers (Norman)

CFN’s Prediction: Win

John’s way too early prediction: W, 33-20

My Thoughts

When Dillon Gabriel played in 2022, the Sooners’ offense was really good. The only time it wasn’t was on the road in Morgantown against West Virginia. Gabriel struggled with accuracy, and despite building a first half lead, the defense faded late, and the offense couldn’t put enough points on the board to protect them.

That won’t be the case in 2023. The Sooners know they let one get away and will be eager to right the wrong.

Nov. 18: BYU Cougars (Provo)

CFN’s Prediction: Loss

John’s way too early prediction: W, 30-24

My Thoughts

Oklahoma’s never beaten BYU. They’re 0-2 against the Cougars. This feels like a good time to right the ship. Heading to Provo in late November could bring the elements into it, but the Sooners are as much a running football team as they are a passing one.

Nov. 24: TCU Horned Frogs (Norman)

CFN’s Prediction: Win

John’s way too early prediction: W, 31-28

My Thoughts

TCU caught lightning in a bottle in 2022 and a lot of that lightning is off to the NFL. Quentin Johnston, Kendre Miller, and Max Duggan were the heart of that team. Chandler Morris is a capable quarterback, but can TCU catch lightning in a bottle in consecutive seasons?

Final Thoughts

I can see the issues with this team. It’s a defensive unit that has a lot to prove in 2023. But given my optimistic, glass-half-full approach to life and a favorable schedule, the Sooners are in for a big season. Will they go 11-1? Probably not. But I could certainly see a scenario in which that happens.

In College Football News’ Big 12 schedule prediction, they have both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State going 9-3 this season. If the Sooners were to lose to the Cowboys, it would give Oklahoma State the tiebreaker, and they’d face Texas in the Big 12 championship.

Again, that seems unlikely.

The record itself isn’t unreasonable. Given Oklahoma’s defensive deficiencies in 2022 and the lost production on offense, the Sooners are in “show me” mode. Though they’ll have a shot in each game they play, including Texas, it’s hard to predict them to be four to six wins better after what we saw a year ago.

But as the saying goes, “new year, new Oklahoma Sooners.”

This team could come together, take advantage of a favorable schedule and shock the world.

