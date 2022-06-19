College Football News Predicts Mountain West Bowl Games

Where does CFN predict for Mountain West bowl games?

Bowl projection season is here

It is now magazine and preview season which includes among many things: bowl projections. So, before we get to our own preseason bowl guesses because in June that is what these really are, but fun regardless.

One of our USA TODAY partners is College Football News and we will go through their bowl projections for the Mountain West for this upcoming season.

The teams that are chosen for a bowl game are Air Force, Boise State, Utah State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State.

It is a little bit shocking that Wyoming is left out of the bowl projections as they have always been a consistent team to go to the post season. They are losing some offense and a lot of players to the transfer portal this past offseason, plus a few defenders are now in the NFL.

Also, no San Jose State likely means in their thinking that Brent Brennan won’t have a bounce-back year to go bowling after a 2021 season that saw injuries to its quarterback and a defense that took a step back.

On the flip side, Jay Norvell is getting a lot of credit as Colorado State’s next head coach by coming over from Nevada would. be a nice surprise for Rams fans. Colorado State was actually close to a bowl game last year with a few bad hiccups under Steve Addazio.

Norvell is a coaching upgrade so combine that with the talent already in Fort Collins plus the Nevada players going West, this team has a good shot at going to a bowl game.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs UTSA

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs UCLA

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Utah State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Colorado State vs Miami University

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Florida Atlantic vs Fresno State

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Toledo vs San Diego State





