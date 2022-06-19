College Football News Predicts Mountain West Bowl Games
Where does CFN predict for Mountain West bowl games?
Bowl projection season is here
It is now magazine and preview season which includes among many things: bowl projections. So, before we get to our own preseason bowl guesses because in June that is what these really are, but fun regardless.
One of our USA TODAY partners is College Football News and we will go through their bowl projections for the Mountain West for this upcoming season.
The teams that are chosen for a bowl game are Air Force, Boise State, Utah State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State.
It is a little bit shocking that Wyoming is left out of the bowl projections as they have always been a consistent team to go to the post season. They are losing some offense and a lot of players to the transfer portal this past offseason, plus a few defenders are now in the NFL.
Also, no San Jose State likely means in their thinking that Brent Brennan won’t have a bounce-back year to go bowling after a 2021 season that saw injuries to its quarterback and a defense that took a step back.
On the flip side, Jay Norvell is getting a lot of credit as Colorado State’s next head coach by coming over from Nevada would. be a nice surprise for Rams fans. Colorado State was actually close to a bowl game last year with a few bad hiccups under Steve Addazio.
Norvell is a coaching upgrade so combine that with the talent already in Fort Collins plus the Nevada players going West, this team has a good shot at going to a bowl game.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs UTSA
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Boise State vs UCLA
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9:15, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Utah State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Colorado State vs Miami University
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Florida Atlantic vs Fresno State
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Toledo vs San Diego State
