College Football News predicts the Huskers record

It’s another day and another 2022 Nebraska Cornhuskers season record prediction. The team at College Football News has predicted the record of all 131 college football teams in Division I College Football. Later this week, we’ll break down their predictions for the Big Ten West and East but today is for Nebraska predictions. The College Football News team has been up and down when it comes to the accuracy of predicting Nebraska’s record.

College Football News Prediction 2019: (6-6)

Actual Record in 2019: (5-7)

College Football News Prediction 2020: (6-6)

Actual Record in 2020: (3-5)

College Football News Prediction 2021: (5-7)

Actual Record in 2021: (3-9)

College Football News Prediction 2022: (Scroll Below)

Actual Record in 2022: (Games Still to be Played)

Stay tuned as the Cornhusker Wire Staff will make our predictions for the upcoming season record, standings, and even bowl games (fingers crossed). We’re officially under 20 days till kickoff, and I, for one, could not be more excited. Find all the latest Nebraska coverage here.

Northwestern - August 27th - 11:30 am (Dublin, Ireland) (WIN)

Northwestern Wildcats helmet (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

North Dakota - September 3rd - 2:30 pm (WIN)

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Southern - September 10th - 6:30 pm (WIN)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma - September 17th - 11:00 am (LOSS)

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables during the University of Oklahoma’s annual spring football game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Ou Sooners Spring Football Game

Indiana - October 1st - TBA (WIN)

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

@ Rutgers - September 7th - 6:00 pm (LOSS)

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

@ Purdue - September 15th - TBA (WIN)

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Illinois - October 29th - TBA (WIN)

Illinois Fighting Illini helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Minnesota - November 5th - TBA (WIN)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

@ Michigan - November 12th - TBA (LOSS)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Wisconsin - November 19th - TBA (LOSS)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

@ Iowa - November 25th - 3:00 pm CT (LOSS)

(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

FINAL RECORD: 7-5

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

