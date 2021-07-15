College Football News predicts every game of Ohio State’s 2021 season

OK folks. The sands in the hourglass continue to fall ever so gently towards the start of the 2021 Ohio State football season. The team has a lot of holes to fill from graduation and dreams of NFL grandeur, but the talent in the cupboard is stocked like your local Whole Foods store.

One site we like to follow for all things college football-related is the aptly named College Football News. The site has a wealth of analysis, predictions, and fun stories to whet your appetite during the season and outside of it.

Just recently, CFN published its predictions for every single Big Ten football game and that means we are keenly interested in what writer Pete Fiutak has to say about the prospects of OSU’s season.

Here’s a look at how Fiutak sees every game playing out for your Ohio State Buckeyes in 2021.

Sept. 2 at Minnesota

Sep 8, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers mascot Goldy pumps up the crowd right before kickoff against Fresno State Bulldogs at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running Record: 1-0

Sept. 11 vs. Oregon

May 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running Record: 2-0

Sept. 18 vs. Tulsa

Dec 31, 2020; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Akayleb Evans (26) celebrates a sack of Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running Record: 3-0

Sept. 25 vs. Akron

Akron Zips wide receiver George Qualls Jr. (4) celebrates with Akron Zips wide receiver Tony Grimes Jr. (16) after scoring during the first half of an NCAA football game at InfoCision Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Akron, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

CFN Prediction: Win

Running Record: 4-0

Oct. 2 at Rutgers

Nov 7, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running Record: 5-0

Oct. 9 vs. Maryland

Sept. 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Maryland Terrapins helmets during pre-game before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running Record: 6-0

Oct. 23 at Indiana

Oct. 24, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers raise their helmets after the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 36 to 35. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running Record: 7-0

Oct. 30 vs. Penn State

Nov 28, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) rushes in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running Record: 8-0

Nov. 6 at Nebraska

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost meets with quarterback Adrian Martinez on the sideline. (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

CFN Prediction: Win

Running Record: 9-0

Nov. 13 vs. Purdue

Oct. 24, 2020; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell (3) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ross-Ade Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running Record: 10-0

Nov. 20 vs. Michigan State

Michigan State's new head football coach Mel Tucker is greeted by Sparty on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running Record: 11-0

Nov. 27 at Michigan

Nov. 21, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with his team before the overtime against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Prediction: Win

Running Record: 12-0

