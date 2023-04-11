College Football News predicts every Big 12 football team’s record
Another publication is touting the Texas Longhorns as the favorite to win the Big 12. College Football News released their prediction for every Big 12 game last week. Texas had the best record in the conference.
The college football website had the Longhorns finishing 10-2 in 2023. That feels like a reasonable prediction for the team based on its three-win improvement last season and all the production the team returns.
The Longhorns are capable of finishing around the 8-win mark again. We have seen plenty of Texas football teams find a way to underachieve. This squad would probably have to get creative to find a way to fall below 8 wins.
For a fuller view of the national perspective of the Big 12, here’s how College Football News sees the conference finishing in 2023.
Texas Longhorns
Frank Denius Fields on the University of Texas at Austin campus on Monday, March 6, 2023.
Overall record: 10-2
Conference record: 8-1
Losses: at Alabama, Kansas State
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports
Overall record: 9-3
Conference record: 6-3
Losses: at Iowa State, at West Virginia, at UCF
Oklahoma Sooners
tramel cover
Overall record: 9-3
Conference record: 6-3
Losses: Texas, at Oklahoma State, at BYU
Kansas State Wildcats
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Overall record: 8-4*
Conference record: 6-3*
Losses: at Missouri, at Oklahoma State, at Texas Tech, at Kansas
* College Football News awarded a loss to both Texas and Kansas State in head-to-head matchup. We’re assuming they meant to give Kansas State the win.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Overall record: 7-5
Conference record: 5-4
Losses: Oregon, at Baylor, at BYU, at Kansas, at Texas
TCU Horned Frogs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Overall record: 7-5
Conference record: 4-5
Losses: at Iowa State, at Kansas State, at Texas Tech, Texas, at Oklahoma
Cincinnati Bearcats
Ncaaf Navy Midshipmen At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 6 0079
Overall record: 6-6
Conference record: 4-5
Losses: at Pitt, Oklahoma, at BYU, at Oklahoma State, Houston, at West Virginia
BYU Cougars
Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports
Overall record: 6-6
Conference record: 4-5
Losses: at Arkansas, at TCU, at Texas, at West Virginia, at Oklahoma State
Kansas Jayhawks
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Overall record: 6-6
Conference record: 4-5
Losses: Illinois, at Texas, at Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, at Iowa State, at Cincinnati
UCF Golden Knights
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Overall record: 6-6
Conference record: 4-5
Losses: at Boise State, at Kansas State, at Kansas, at Oklahoma, at Cincinnati, at Texas Tech
Baylor Bears
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Overall record: 6-6
Conference record: 4-5
Losses: Utah, Texas, at UCF, at Cincinnati, at Kansas State, at TCU
West Virginia Mountaineers
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Overall record: 5-7
Conference record: 4-5
Losses: at Penn State, Pitt, TCU, at Houston, at UCF, at Oklahoma, at Baylor
Iowa State Cyclones
220910 Isu Iowa Fb 062 Jpg
Overall record: 5-7
Conference record: 3-6
Losses: Iowa, at Oklahoma, at Cincinnati, at Baylor, at BYU, Texas, at Kansas State
Houston Cougars
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Overall record: 5-7
Conference record: 2-7
Losses: TCU, at Texas Tech, Texas, at Kansas State, at Baylor, Oklahoma State, at UCF