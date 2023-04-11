College Football News predicts every Big 12 football team’s record

Another publication is touting the Texas Longhorns as the favorite to win the Big 12. College Football News released their prediction for every Big 12 game last week. Texas had the best record in the conference.

The college football website had the Longhorns finishing 10-2 in 2023. That feels like a reasonable prediction for the team based on its three-win improvement last season and all the production the team returns.

The Longhorns are capable of finishing around the 8-win mark again. We have seen plenty of Texas football teams find a way to underachieve. This squad would probably have to get creative to find a way to fall below 8 wins.

For a fuller view of the national perspective of the Big 12, here’s how College Football News sees the conference finishing in 2023.

Texas Longhorns

Frank Denius Fields on the University of Texas at Austin campus on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Overall record: 10-2

Conference record: 8-1

Losses: at Alabama, Kansas State

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 9-3

Conference record: 6-3

Losses: at Iowa State, at West Virginia, at UCF

Oklahoma Sooners

tramel cover

Overall record: 9-3

Conference record: 6-3

Losses: Texas, at Oklahoma State, at BYU

Kansas State Wildcats

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 8-4*

Conference record: 6-3*

Losses: at Missouri, at Oklahoma State, at Texas Tech, at Kansas

* College Football News awarded a loss to both Texas and Kansas State in head-to-head matchup. We’re assuming they meant to give Kansas State the win.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 7-5

Conference record: 5-4

Losses: Oregon, at Baylor, at BYU, at Kansas, at Texas

TCU Horned Frogs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 7-5

Conference record: 4-5

Losses: at Iowa State, at Kansas State, at Texas Tech, Texas, at Oklahoma

Cincinnati Bearcats

Ncaaf Navy Midshipmen At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 6 0079

Overall record: 6-6

Conference record: 4-5

Losses: at Pitt, Oklahoma, at BYU, at Oklahoma State, Houston, at West Virginia

BYU Cougars

Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 6-6

Conference record: 4-5

Losses: at Arkansas, at TCU, at Texas, at West Virginia, at Oklahoma State

Kansas Jayhawks

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 6-6

Conference record: 4-5

Losses: Illinois, at Texas, at Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, at Iowa State, at Cincinnati

UCF Golden Knights

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 6-6

Conference record: 4-5

Losses: at Boise State, at Kansas State, at Kansas, at Oklahoma, at Cincinnati, at Texas Tech

Baylor Bears

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 6-6

Conference record: 4-5

Losses: Utah, Texas, at UCF, at Cincinnati, at Kansas State, at TCU

West Virginia Mountaineers

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 5-7

Conference record: 4-5

Losses: at Penn State, Pitt, TCU, at Houston, at UCF, at Oklahoma, at Baylor

Iowa State Cyclones

220910 Isu Iowa Fb 062 Jpg

Overall record: 5-7

Conference record: 3-6

Losses: Iowa, at Oklahoma, at Cincinnati, at Baylor, at BYU, Texas, at Kansas State

Houston Cougars

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 5-7

Conference record: 2-7

Losses: TCU, at Texas Tech, Texas, at Kansas State, at Baylor, Oklahoma State, at UCF

