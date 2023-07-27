College Football News predicts a Capital One Orange Bowl appearance for Clemson

The Clemson football program heads into the 2023 college football season with a high ceiling and a team that is hungry to prove that the Tigers remain among the college football elite.

The ACC will be a tough conference in 2023, with Clemson and Florida State standing atop the conference as the teams to beat. They face off in Week 4, which should be one of the best games of the college football season.

College Football News recently released their bowl projections for 2023, and they have the Tigers being the top team in the conference earning an appearance in the Capital One Orange Bowl. No College Football Playoff appearance for the ACC but another Orange Bowl for the Tigers.

They project the Tigers will face LSU in the Orange Bowl, which would be an exciting game. If Clemson fails to make a return to the CFP, this is as good as it gets.

