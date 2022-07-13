College Football News predicts the Big 12 rankings for 2022

It’s that time of year where preseason predictions start running rampant across the college football landscape.

College Football News recently released their Big 12 preseason predictions, which included the overall record for each team as well as the projected rankings at the conclusion of the season.

To no surprise, Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State and Baylor round out their top four teams in the conference. West Virginia, Iowa State and Kansas State make up the middle of the pack.

With so many new parts at nearly every program in the Big 12 conference, it seems as if this year the conference title is anyone’s for the taking. More than half of the teams in the Big 12 will be fielding new faces at quarterback, while Texas Tech, Oklahoma and TCU will have first-year head coaches.

Here is how CFN projects the Big 12 rankings to look like at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Kansas (3-9 overall record prediction)

Big 12 record prediction: 1-8

Texas Tech (5-7 overall record prediction)

Big 12 record prediction: 3-7

TCU (6-6 overall record prediction)

Big 12 record prediction: 4-5

Kansas State (6-6 record prediction)

Big 12 record prediction: 4-5

Iowa State (6-6 record prediction)

Big 12 record prediction: 4-5

West Virginia (6-6 record prediction)

Big 12 record prediction: 5-4

Baylor (7-5 record prediction)

Big 12 record prediction: 5-4

Texas (8-4 record prediction)

Big 12 record prediction: 6-3

Oklahoma State (9-3 record prediction)

Big 12 record prediction: 6-3

Oklahoma (10-2 record prediction)

Big 12 record prediction: 7-2

