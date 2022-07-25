College Football News predicts Auburn’s 2022 season
It won’t be long before the Auburn Tigers are set to host the Mercer Bears as they open the 2022 season.
We will finally know who will take the starting job under center, whether that is Zach Calzada, T.J. Finley, or Robby Ashford. What we do know is that Tank Bigsby is ready to shoulder the load for the offense in the running game. The SEC media recently named him first-team All-SEC at his position.
Defensively the team will be led by Derick Hall, Colby Wooden, and Owen Pappoe. The defense appears to be the strength of this team and we will soon find out how much truth there is to that.
As we continue to prepare for the upcoming campaign in year two of the Bryan Harsin era, College Football News released their game-by-game predictions for Auburn.
Sept 3: Mercer Bears
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Win
Sept. 10: vs San Jose State Spartans
(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
Prediction: Win
Projected Record: 2-0
Sept. 17: Penn State Nittany Lions
AP Photo/Barry Reeger
Prediction: Win
Projected Record: 3-0
Sept. 24: vs Missouri Tigers
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Win
Projected Record: 4-0
Oct. 1: vs LSU Tigers
SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
Prediction: Loss
Projected Record: 4-1
Oct. 8: at Georgia Bulldogs (Deep South's Oldest Rivalry)
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Prediction: Loss
Projected Record: 4-2
Oct. 15: at Ole Miss Rebels
Michael Chang/Getty Images
Prediction: Win
Projected Record: 5-2
Oct. 29: vs Arkansas Razorbacks
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Win
Projected Record: 6-2
Nov. 5: at Mississippi State Bulldogs
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Loss
Projected Record: 6-3
Nov. 12: vs Texas A&M Aggies
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Loss
Projected Record: 6-4
Nov. 19: vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Win
Projected Record: 7-4
Nov. 26: at Alabama Crimson Tide (Iron Bowl)
Gary Cosby / USA TODAY NETWORK
Prediction: Loss
Projected Record: 7-5
Bowl Game Projection
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Projected Bowl: Union Home Gasparilla Bowl
Projected Opponent: Louisville Cardinals
Projected SEC final standings
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
SEC West:
Alabama
Arkansas
Texas A&M
LSU
Ole Miss
Auburn
Mississippi State
SEC East:
Georgia
Florida
South Carolina
Tennessee
Kentucky
Missouri
Vanderbilt
