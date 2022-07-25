College Football News predicts Auburn’s 2022 season

It won’t be long before the Auburn Tigers are set to host the Mercer Bears as they open the 2022 season.

We will finally know who will take the starting job under center, whether that is Zach Calzada, T.J. Finley, or Robby Ashford. What we do know is that Tank Bigsby is ready to shoulder the load for the offense in the running game. The SEC media recently named him first-team All-SEC at his position.

Defensively the team will be led by Derick Hall, Colby Wooden, and Owen Pappoe. The defense appears to be the strength of this team and we will soon find out how much truth there is to that.

As we continue to prepare for the upcoming campaign in year two of the Bryan Harsin era, College Football News released their game-by-game predictions for Auburn.

Sept 3: Mercer Bears

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win

Sept. 10: vs San Jose State Spartans

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Prediction: Win

Projected Record: 2-0

Sept. 17: Penn State Nittany Lions

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Prediction: Win

Projected Record: 3-0

Sept. 24: vs Missouri Tigers

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win

Projected Record: 4-0

Oct. 1: vs LSU Tigers

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Prediction: Loss

Projected Record: 4-1

Oct. 8: at Georgia Bulldogs (Deep South's Oldest Rivalry)

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Prediction: Loss

Projected Record: 4-2

Oct. 15: at Ole Miss Rebels

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Prediction: Win

Projected Record: 5-2

Oct. 29: vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win

Projected Record: 6-2

Nov. 5: at Mississippi State Bulldogs

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss

Projected Record: 6-3

Nov. 12: vs Texas A&M Aggies

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss

Projected Record: 6-4

Nov. 19: vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win

Projected Record: 7-4

Nov. 26: at Alabama Crimson Tide (Iron Bowl)

Gary Cosby / USA TODAY NETWORK

Prediction: Loss

Projected Record: 7-5

Bowl Game Projection

Story continues

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Bowl: Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Projected Opponent: Louisville Cardinals

Projected SEC final standings

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

SEC West:

Alabama Arkansas Texas A&M LSU Ole Miss Auburn Mississippi State

SEC East:

Georgia Florida South Carolina Tennessee Kentucky Missouri Vanderbilt

[listicle id=50629]

1

1