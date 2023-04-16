College Football News predicts Arkansas’ 2023 record: Hogs fans should like it

After a rough first season that still served as an improvement of both years of the Chad Morris era, Sam Pittman’s tenure at Arkansas has bee solid. Now, entering his fourth year at the helm, the Razorbacks are seeking the next step.

And while it’s still early and spring football hasn’t been completed, national outlets are beginning to come out with season projections. And if those early indications mean anything, Hogs faithful should feel good.

College Football News released their season projections for the entireity of FBS and tabbed the Razorbacks for an 8-4 record in Pittman’s fourth year. That would match Arkansas’ 2021 regular-season in which they added a ninth win by beating Penn State in the Outback Bowl and finished ranked No. 21 in the country.

Arkansas’ roster will change between now and then, even if only a little, but for the most part, the Hogs will ride with what they have now. Let’s take a look at how CFN sees the season going.

Week 1 - vs Western Carolina

Nov 25, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) celebrates after scoring against the Missouri Tigers during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The FCS Catamounts have had two winning seasons since 2016. And while 2023 might be a third, almost no one thinks they’ll beat Arkansas.

Prediction: Arkansas win

Week 2 - vs Kent State

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Raheim Sanders #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs the ball in the first half during a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Kent State has made two bowls in the last four years, but the Golden Flashes are largely a middle-of-the-pack Mid-American Conference team.

Prediction: Arkansas win

Week 3 - vs Brigham Young

Oct 15, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks fans celebrate after a play in the first half as the Razorbacks face the Brigham Young University Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s game in Provo was a classic. In a wild way. This year’s could be, as well.

Prediction: Arkansas win

Week 4 - at LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 12: Jay Bramblett #19 of the LSU Tigers attempts a fake punt in the first half and is tackled by Jacorrel Turner #6 of the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

LSU is a dark-horse contender for a national title. Some places won’t have the word “dark horse” there.

Prediction: Arkansas loss

Week 5 - vs Texas A&M

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson (14) throws as Arkansas defensive lineman Zach Williams (56) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Arkansas vs Bobby Petrino Part II? It’ll be fun again. If you’re an Arkansas fan, you’re hoping for less nail-biting than this past season’s game against the former Hogs head coach.

Prediction: Arkansas win

Week 6 - at Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Matt Landers #3 of the Arkansas Razorbacks catches a touchdown pass during the first half of a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas is one of those games that never seems to go the way it’s expected.

Prediction: Arkansas loss

Week 7 - at Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – OCTOBER 01: Raheim Sanders #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 49-26. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Alabama owns this series in the Nick Saban era. It was close two years ago and close for a while last year.

Prediction: Arkansas loss

Week 8 - vs Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI – OCTOBER 08: Landon Jackson #40 of the Arkansas Razorbacks tackles Jo’quavious Marks #7 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Bulldogs dominated last year in a game that could be called Arkansas’ worst of the season.

Prediction: Arkansas win

Week 10 - at Florida

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Sam Pittman of the Arkansas Razorbacks stand with his team before taking to the field for a game against the Missouri Tigers in the first half at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Arkansas has beaten Florida twice in history. The last time the two met, in 2020, 98 points were scored between the two teams.

Prediction: Arkansas loss

Week 11 - vs Auburn

Oct 29, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Matt Landers (3) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Donovan Kaufman (1) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks snapped a six-game losing streak to Auburn last year.

Prediction: Arkansas win

Week 12 - vs Florida International

Nov 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks cheerleader during the second quarter against the Liberty Flames at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

A Sun Belt team in November. How do you think it’s going to go?

Prediction: Arkansas win

Week 13 - vs. Missouri

Nov 25, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Johnny Walker Jr. (15) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri has given the Hogs trouble practically every year in the SEC.

Prediction: Arkansas win

