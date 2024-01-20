College Football News predicts the 2024 football season

With the Nebraska spring football game fast approaching, early predictions are already being made regarding the 2024 season. College Football News made the early predictions for the entire Big Ten Conference.

While there is still uncertainty regarding several Big Ten teams, it’s never too early for season predictions. The 2024 campaign will see the conference expand from 14 teams to 18 schools, with the addition of former Pac 12 members Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington.

For the 2023 season, CFN predicted a final record for Nebraska of 7-5 with a middle-of-the-pack finish in the Big Ten. As we know, Nebraska finished a final record of 5-7 and once again missed a bowl game.

What does College Football News predicted for the 2024 season? Will Nebraska break their current bowl drought? Find the early prediction breakdown game by game below.

Aug 31 vs UTEP (WIN)

Sept. 7 vs. Colorado (WIN)

Sept. 14 vs. Northern Iowa (WIN)

Sept. 21 vs. Illinois (WIN)

Sept. 28 at Purdue (WIN)

Oct. 5 vs Rutgers (WIN)

Oct. 19 at Indiana (LOSS)

Oct. 26 at Ohio State (LOSS)

Nov. 2 vs UCLA (LOSS)

Nov. 16 at USC (LOSS)

Nov. 23 vs. Wisconsin (WIN)

Nov. 29 at Iowa (LOSS)

Early Predicted Record: 7-5 (4-5)

