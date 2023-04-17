College Football News predicts 2023 season outcomes for Pac-12 teams

One of the best parts of the football offseason is when national media outlets start getting in on the prediction game.

Here at Ducks Wire, we threw out our early predictions for the upcoming 2023 season a couple of months ago once the schedules were released, offering a look both at how the Oregon Ducks might fare in the Pac-12, and how the teams in the conference as a whole will fare, with bowl game projections as well.

Now it’s time to look at what others think will take place.

Last week we looked at the College Football News prediction for the Ducks’ 2023 season, noting that they have an incredibly shocking loss coming for the Ducks against the California Golden Bears.

So how does College Football News think the entire Pac-12 season will play out in 2023? Let’s take a look.

Stanford Cardinal

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

College Football News Record Prediction: 2-10 (0-9)

Best Win: vs. Hawaii

Worst Loss: vs. Colorado

Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 2-10 (0-9)

Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

College Football News Record Prediction: 3-9 (2-7)

Best Win: vs. Arizona

Worst Loss: vs. Nebraska

Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 5-7 (3-6)

California Golden Bears

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

College Football News Record Prediction: 5-7 (3-6)

Best Win: vs. Oregon State

Worst Loss: vs. Arizona State

Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 3-9 (1-8)

Arizona State Sun Devils

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

College Football News Record Prediction: 5-7 (3-6)

Best Win: vs. Washington State

Worst Loss: vs. Arizona

Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 3-9 (1-8)

Arizona Wildcats

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

College Football News Record Prediction: 6-6 (4-5)

Best Win: vs. UCLA

Worst Loss: vs. Colorado

Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 4-8 (2-7)

Oregon State Beavers

Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

College Football News Record Prediction: 7-5 (4-5)

Best Win: vs. Utah

Worst Loss: vs. California

Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 9-3 (6-3)

Washington State Cougars

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

College Football News Record Prediction: 7-5 (4-5)

Best Win: vs. Wisconsin

Worst Loss: vs. Arizona State

Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 7-5 (5-4)

UCLA Bruins

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

College Football News Record Prediction: 8-4 (5-4)

Best Win: vs. Washington State

Worst Loss: vs. Arizona State

Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 8-4 (5-4)

Utah Utes

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

College Football News Record Prediction: 9-3 (6-3)

Best Win: vs. Florida

Worst Loss: vs. Oregon State

Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 8-4 (5-4)

Oregon Ducks

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

College Football News Record Prediction: 10-2 (7-2)

Best Win: vs. USC

Worst Loss: vs. California

Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 11-1 (8-1)

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

College Football News Record Prediction: 10-2 (8-1)

Best Win: vs. Oregon

Worst Loss: vs. Michigan State

Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 10-2 (7-2)

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

College Football News Record Prediction: 10-2 (8-1)

Best Win: vs. Washington

Worst Loss: vs. Notre Dame

Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 11-1 (8-1)

