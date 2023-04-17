College Football News predicts 2023 season outcomes for Pac-12 teams
One of the best parts of the football offseason is when national media outlets start getting in on the prediction game.
Here at Ducks Wire, we threw out our early predictions for the upcoming 2023 season a couple of months ago once the schedules were released, offering a look both at how the Oregon Ducks might fare in the Pac-12, and how the teams in the conference as a whole will fare, with bowl game projections as well.
Now it’s time to look at what others think will take place.
Last week we looked at the College Football News prediction for the Ducks’ 2023 season, noting that they have an incredibly shocking loss coming for the Ducks against the California Golden Bears.
So how does College Football News think the entire Pac-12 season will play out in 2023? Let’s take a look.
Stanford Cardinal
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Football News Record Prediction: 2-10 (0-9)
Best Win: vs. Hawaii
Worst Loss: vs. Colorado
Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 2-10 (0-9)
Colorado Buffaloes
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Football News Record Prediction: 3-9 (2-7)
Best Win: vs. Arizona
Worst Loss: vs. Nebraska
Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 5-7 (3-6)
California Golden Bears
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
College Football News Record Prediction: 5-7 (3-6)
Best Win: vs. Oregon State
Worst Loss: vs. Arizona State
Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 3-9 (1-8)
Arizona State Sun Devils
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
College Football News Record Prediction: 5-7 (3-6)
Best Win: vs. Washington State
Worst Loss: vs. Arizona
Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 3-9 (1-8)
Arizona Wildcats
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
College Football News Record Prediction: 6-6 (4-5)
Best Win: vs. UCLA
Worst Loss: vs. Colorado
Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 4-8 (2-7)
Oregon State Beavers
Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
College Football News Record Prediction: 7-5 (4-5)
Best Win: vs. Utah
Worst Loss: vs. California
Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 9-3 (6-3)
Washington State Cougars
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
College Football News Record Prediction: 7-5 (4-5)
Best Win: vs. Wisconsin
Worst Loss: vs. Arizona State
Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 7-5 (5-4)
UCLA Bruins
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Football News Record Prediction: 8-4 (5-4)
Best Win: vs. Washington State
Worst Loss: vs. Arizona State
Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 8-4 (5-4)
Utah Utes
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
College Football News Record Prediction: 9-3 (6-3)
Best Win: vs. Florida
Worst Loss: vs. Oregon State
Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 8-4 (5-4)
Oregon Ducks
(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
College Football News Record Prediction: 10-2 (7-2)
Best Win: vs. USC
Worst Loss: vs. California
Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 11-1 (8-1)
Washington Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
College Football News Record Prediction: 10-2 (8-1)
Best Win: vs. Oregon
Worst Loss: vs. Michigan State
Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 10-2 (7-2)
USC Trojans
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Football News Record Prediction: 10-2 (8-1)
Best Win: vs. Washington
Worst Loss: vs. Notre Dame
Ducks Wire Record Prediction: 11-1 (8-1)