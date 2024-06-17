College Football News names Van Wells as Colorado’s biggest transfer portal loss

While the Colorado Buffaloes’ offensive line was largely atrocious last year, sophomore center Van Wells was an occasional bright spot. The Karl Dorrell era holdover started in 10 games and received a solid 80.7 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

However, following his second season in Boulder, Wells entered the transfer portal and soon landed at Oregon State along with left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan and running back Anthony Hankerson.

College Football News publisher Pete Fiutak recently previewed Colorado’s looming 2024 season and named Wells as head coach Deion Sanders’ biggest transfer portal loss. Here’s what Fiutak wrote on Wells:

It would’ve been nice to have a bit more cohesion on the beleaguered offensive front, and it would’ve started with a center who started for a bulk of last year before getting hurt late. It’s a low bar, but he was one of the better Colorado linemen. Now he’s at Oregon State.

Overall, Colorado improved greatly this offseason via the transfer portal, but Wells, Christian-Lichtenhan, Hankerson and running back Dylan Edwards were all notable losses.

Fiutak named former Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard as Colorado’s top incoming transfer.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire