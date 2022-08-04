College Football News names its top 10 Buffs heading into season

Let’s continue our 2022 Colorado Buffaloes football breakdown.

Sure, opening day is still a way out, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited. Camp is underway, the roster is beginning to get sorted out and sooner or later, Buffs fans will come streaming to watch their team play.

College Football News examined the Buffs in great detail, from their schedule to five keys for the season.

They also examined the top 10 Buffs players heading into the 2022 season, and it looks much different with all of the changes. Jarek Broussard and Brenden Rice left town, as did Mekhi Blackmon, Christian Gonzalez, Mark Perry and others.

Carson Wells and Nate Landman are headed to the NFL, and there are a ton of new faces in Boulder this fall.

Nonetheless, here are the top 10 Buffs, according to College Football News.

Note: Sam Houston State transfer Ramon Jefferson was originally at No. 4 on this list, but he is no longer committed to CU. We’ll look at the top nine instead:

RB ALEX FONTENOT

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Jarek Broussard is gone, which means it’s the Alex Fontenot show.

TE BRADY RUSSELL

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

All eyes are on Brady Russell, and he can emerge as one of the best tight ends in the Pac-12 if he puts together a strong season.

WR RJ SNEED II

(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Baylor transfer WR RJ Sneed II should easily be the top target for whoever is playing QB for the Buffs.

LB QUINN PERRY

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The senior linebacker is about to play a massive role with the departure of Nate Landman.

QB JT SHROUT

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

All eyes are on JT Shrout. Will he be the starter? Or will it be Brendon Lewis?

OT FRANK FILLIP

(Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Frank Fillip is a two-year starter and should be a key piece to the offensive line.

DE TERRANCE LANG

Sep 3, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Northern Colorado Bears quarterback Dylan Mccaffrey (12) dives away from Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Terrance Lang (54) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Do you want more pressure on the QB? It’s time for Terrance Lang to step up.

DT JALEN SAMI

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The junior defensive tackle should step up, and he has registered two sacks and 55 tackles in his career.

SAFETY ISAIAH LEWIS

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Lewis could be the best defensive player of the bunch and on the entire team if he plays as expected this season.

