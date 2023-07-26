College Football News names its top 10 Colorado players entering 2023

The Colorado football program is set for what should be an exciting season in head coach Deion Sanders’ first year. From the players to the coaching staff, the number of new faces in Boulder is too many to count.

Two games at Folsom Field are already sold out, and the national media will spend a ton of time discussing and examining the Buffs.

In the offseason, the transfer portal was swirling with Colorado news on a daily basis, and Pete Fiutak of College Football News revealed who he believes are the Buffs’ top 10 players entering 2023. The top two names aren’t surprising one bit. Take a look:

OG TYLER BROWN

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders is lifted in celebration by linebacker Tyler Brown (56) during the second half after Sanders scored one of six touchdowns against Grambling during an NCAA college football game in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

There are a ton of transfers and new faces on this list. Tyler Brown is one player who followed Deion Sanders from Jackson State and will be blocking for quarterback Shedeur Sanders once again.

LB DEMOUY KENNEDY

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Demouy Kennedy (37) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There are plenty of high-profile transfers at Colorado, but former Alabama LB Demouy Kennedy is one of the bigger ones and gives defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, who was also at Alabama, some toughness.

EDGE DERRICK MCLENDON

Oct 23, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Derrick McLendon II (55) rushes off the edge during the second half against the University of Massachusetts Minutemen at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

There was a surge of Florida State players coming to Boulder, and Derrick McLendon is poised for a massive season in the Pac-12.

CB CORMANI MCCLAIN

Super 16 Lakeland High School football – Cormani McClain in Lakeland Fl. ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER

Cormani McClain, a five-star CB, was all set to go to Miami. Then, the lure and appeal of playing for Coach Prime changed his mind, and now he sits in as a potential leader in a talented secondary.

SAFETY MYLES SLUSHER

Arkansas safety Myles Slusher (2) against Pine Bluff during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher is a guy who brings a lot of experience after playing in the SEC. The secondary in Boulder is looking tough to deal with.

SAFETY TREVOR WOODS

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) pushes at Colorado Buffaloes safety Trevor Woods (43) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Woods is the only returning Buffs player on this entire list.

WR XAVIER WEAVER

Oct 8, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Xavier Weaver (10) catches a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Weaver transferred from South Florida and could quickly become a favorite target for Sedeur Sanders. He caught 53 passes for 718 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Bulls and he rejoins former USF teammate Jimmy Horn Jr.

RB ALTON MCCASKILL IV

Nov 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Former Houston RB Alton McCaskill IV was set for big things before suffering an injury at Houston. Now, he gets a fresh start and should instantly become the go-to guy in the backfield.

QB SHEDEUR SANDERS

Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and wide receiver Willie Gaines (10) celebrate their touchdown connection as Alabama State Hornets takes on Jackson State Tigers at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Jackson State Tigers leads Alabama State Hornets 10-6 at halftime.

You knew it was coming, and here it is. Starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders is second on this list and even gained some Heisman Trophy buzz this offseason. The biggest question will be if he can transition from the FCS to Power Five football, and early tests against TCU and Nebraska will let us know the answer right away.

CB/WR TRAVIS HUNTER

Jul 21, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes receiver Travis Hunter during Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Hunter is a two-way player just like Coach Prime was in his playing days. In the spring, Hunter took the majority of his reps at wide receiver, but he can be used on defense as well alongside guys such as Cormani McClain. Hunter was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick, and he could do massive things in Boulder.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire