College Football News names its top 10 Colorado players entering 2023
The Colorado football program is set for what should be an exciting season in head coach Deion Sanders’ first year. From the players to the coaching staff, the number of new faces in Boulder is too many to count.
Two games at Folsom Field are already sold out, and the national media will spend a ton of time discussing and examining the Buffs.
In the offseason, the transfer portal was swirling with Colorado news on a daily basis, and Pete Fiutak of College Football News revealed who he believes are the Buffs’ top 10 players entering 2023. The top two names aren’t surprising one bit. Take a look:
OG TYLER BROWN
There are a ton of transfers and new faces on this list. Tyler Brown is one player who followed Deion Sanders from Jackson State and will be blocking for quarterback Shedeur Sanders once again.
LB DEMOUY KENNEDY
There are plenty of high-profile transfers at Colorado, but former Alabama LB Demouy Kennedy is one of the bigger ones and gives defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, who was also at Alabama, some toughness.
EDGE DERRICK MCLENDON
There was a surge of Florida State players coming to Boulder, and Derrick McLendon is poised for a massive season in the Pac-12.
CB CORMANI MCCLAIN
Cormani McClain, a five-star CB, was all set to go to Miami. Then, the lure and appeal of playing for Coach Prime changed his mind, and now he sits in as a potential leader in a talented secondary.
SAFETY MYLES SLUSHER
Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher is a guy who brings a lot of experience after playing in the SEC. The secondary in Boulder is looking tough to deal with.
SAFETY TREVOR WOODS
Trevor Woods is the only returning Buffs player on this entire list.
WR XAVIER WEAVER
Xavier Weaver transferred from South Florida and could quickly become a favorite target for Sedeur Sanders. He caught 53 passes for 718 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Bulls and he rejoins former USF teammate Jimmy Horn Jr.
RB ALTON MCCASKILL IV
Former Houston RB Alton McCaskill IV was set for big things before suffering an injury at Houston. Now, he gets a fresh start and should instantly become the go-to guy in the backfield.
QB SHEDEUR SANDERS
You knew it was coming, and here it is. Starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders is second on this list and even gained some Heisman Trophy buzz this offseason. The biggest question will be if he can transition from the FCS to Power Five football, and early tests against TCU and Nebraska will let us know the answer right away.
CB/WR TRAVIS HUNTER
Travis Hunter is a two-way player just like Coach Prime was in his playing days. In the spring, Hunter took the majority of his reps at wide receiver, but he can be used on defense as well alongside guys such as Cormani McClain. Hunter was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick, and he could do massive things in Boulder.