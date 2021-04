Reuters

The 19-year-old would have been the Miami event's youngest winner had he defeated Hurkacz but lost 7-6(4) 6-4 to the Pole, who he occasionally partners in doubles. "When you're 19 and playing finals, obviously it's tough, and I wanted to win," Sinner, who won the 2019 ATP Next Gen Finals, told reporters. In February, Sinner became the youngest man since Novak Djokovic in 2006 to win two ATP titles and his appearance in the Miami final took him to a career-best ranking of 23rd on Monday.