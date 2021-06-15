College Football News lists Georgia’s keys to 2021 season

Expectations for the Bulldogs continue to grow as we get closer to kickoff versus Clemson in Charlotte. A large reason is quarterback J.T. Daniels, who went undefeated as the starter last season while putting up big numbers. Daniels threw for 1,231 yards (67.3%) and 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions in just four games.

College Football News’ Pete Fiutak recently listed Georgia’s keys to success for the 2021 college football season, and the first key has plenty to do with Daniels.

Georgia Bulldogs Biggest Key: Offense Georgia, you know that downfield pass thing you discovered with JT Daniels … Georgia went 17 straight games without averaging ten yards per pass. Daniels stepped in, and boom. The offense averaged well over ten yards per throw in three of the last four games, with the lone outlier a layup win over South Carolina when the ground game rumbled for well over 300 yards. The running game will be terrific, the defense will be outstanding, and the pieces are there – even with George Pickens hurt – to keep pushing the ball deep. Open it up and good things will happen.

Many of the Bulldogs top offensive weapons joined Daniels in California for offseason workouts, which should add continuity to an offense that is still new to some. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is entering his second year after a bumpy first season. Players didn’t benefit from spring football and summer training in 2020, but the schedule is back to normal this year and Dawgs will have every opportunity to get reps.

This year, Georgia added another threat in LSU transfer Arik Gilbert, who will line up at wide receiver and lessen the blow of losing George Pickens to a torn ACL.

The second key revolves around Georgia’s defense….

Georgia Bulldogs Biggest Key: Defense Come up with a stop on the longer drives. It’s hard to nitpick the 2020 Georgia defense. Fiutak added: The Bulldog defense held one drive inside the 20 without points, but it was a big one – a missed field goal in Cincinnati’s 24-21 loss in the Chick-fil-A Peach. 22 trips in the red zone, 21 trips that ended in opponent scores, including three Alabama touchdowns and three more from the Gators. Worst of all, out of the 20 times teams got inside the 20 over the final seven games, 14 ended in touchdowns.

On defense, the secondary is scrambling to replace NFL draftees Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, Richard LeCounte and Mark Webb. Cornerback D.J. Daniel signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent and defensive back Tyrique Stevenson transferred to Miami.

Georgia added safeties Tykee Smith and Derion Kendrick via the transfer portal there may be some growing pains early as the back end learns to play together. In contrast, UGA’s front seven is as nasty as ever. Defensive tackles Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Devonte Wyatt return along with edge rushers Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson. Add Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall at the linebacker spots, and the Dawgs look to have one of the best defensive fronts in the country.

Fiutak also listed Georgia’s key player to a successful season and Georgia’s key game.

