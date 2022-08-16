College Football News gives an early look at USC-Utah October showdown

The 2022 schedule isn’t very favorable for the USC Trojans.

The Fresno State Bulldogs in September are going to be a tough opponent, especially with the return of QB Jake Haener. Notre Dame is always a tough matchup, and Marcus Freeman’s team shouldn’t drop off too much after the departure of Brian Kelly.

The entire Pac-12 slate is difficult, even more with the target on the backs of the Trojans this time around.

However, to no one’s surprise, the key game is Utah vs. USC, and Pete Fiutak of College Football News explains why.

At UCLA, Notre Dame. Those are two of the three games that USC might not be favored in depending on just how good the opponents are. The trip to Utah could be the other one. The Utes finally broke a the hex and beat USC in the greater LA area with a resounding 42-26 win. However, the previous two seasons the Trojans were able to pull off the win. This time around – in a division-less Pac-12 and with no Oregon on the slate – beat Utah in Salt Lake City, and a conference title appearance should be right there for the taking.

With the new Pac-12 title game format, USC vs. Utah could easily be the title game, and this could be a precursor of that end-of-the-season rematch. Who knows?

There’s a reason why the Utes are the favorite according to the Pac-12 media, and we will see how good this USC team is when the Trojans face Utah.

