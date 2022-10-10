College Football News 1-131 re-rank: How many Big 12 teams in the top 25?
Just a few short weeks ago, the Oklahoma Sooners were a top 10 team and looked to be a College Football Playoff contender. My how quickly things turned. Like a tuna sandwich in the western Oklahoma sun, the Sooners season has gone bad in a hurry.
Now, the Sooners are 3-3 and 0-3 in a Big 12 that has a very intriguing title race going, with six teams that have a legit shot of playing in Arlington in December.
Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Kansas, Baylor, and Texas have just one conference loss and have looked good, even in their losses.
Each week, College Football News puts together their 1-131 re-rank. This week has a bit of a surprising top four as the Alabama Crimson Tide fell from the ranks that would make the College Football Playoff if the season ended today.
What about the Oklahoma Sooners? Well, they’ve fallen all the way to No. 52 in the College Football News re-rank after the demolition that happened at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. Only one Big 12 team sits behind them, and they’re right behind the Sooners. That’s the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Here’s a look at the top 25, and you can find teams 26-131 here.
Ohio State Buckeyes
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan Wolverines
Tennessee Volunteers
UCLA Bruins
Alabama Crimson Tide
Clemson Tigers
Oregon Ducks
Ole Miss Rebels
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Penn State Nittany Lions
USC Trojans
TCU Horned Frogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Kentucky Wildcats
Florida Gators
Utah Utes
North Carolina State Wolfpack
Syracuse Orangemen
Purdue Boilermakers
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Texas Longhorns
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Florida State Seminoles
