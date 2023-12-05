College Football Nerds: Texas might be ‘most underrated’ in nation

Texas is underrated. Don’t take it from us. Take it from college football analysts who don’t cover the Longhorns.

College Football Nerds discussed what many overlook in regard to the issues that Texas presents. They shared the following on why the team is underrated by those who follow college football.

“Texas is probably the most underrated team nationally. … They have the size/physicality in the trenches to cause massive issues for the other elite teams, even if other issues hurt them vs lesser teams. Like (Alabama), they’d present some matchup problems for Georgia.”

Anyone who watched the game between Alabama and Texas in September should be familiar with how the Longhorns can match up with elite competition. Texas matched Alabama in the trenches. Some suggest they won decisively.

The Longhorns might not be built to consistently blow out lesser opponents on a weekly basis, although they have done so the last two weeks. Albeit, they appear to be built to compete against the best teams in the country. They will look to prove that notion true against the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Texas is probably the most underrated team nationally, imo. They have the size/physicality in the trenches to cause massive issues for the other elite teams, even if other issues hurt them vs lesser teams. Like Bama, they'd present some matchup problems for Georgia. — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) December 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire