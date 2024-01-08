Advertisement
College football national championship game: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington score, live updates

Yahoo Sports Staff

National championship: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston

Date: 7:30 p.m. ET, Jan. 8

TV: ESPN

Line: Michigan -5.5

Total: 55.5

We've arrived at the finish line of the 2023-24 college football season. It's 14-0 Michigan against 14-0 Washington for all the marbles in the final edition of the four-team College Football Playoff before it expands to 12 teams next season. This is the fourth time in the playoff era where undefeated teams will meet for the national championship.

Michigan earned its spot here despite controversies surrounding the program and its polarizing head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines outlasted Alabama in overtime at the Rose Bowl in one semifinal game, while Washington held off Texas to win the other semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.

These teams bring contrasting styles, as Michigan looks to lean on its running game, led by Blake Corum, and its defense. Washington feeds off explosive plays in the passing game, led by dynamic quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and a crop of NFL-caliber receivers. The Huskies also like to balance things out with running back Dillon Johnson, who was hobbled in the Rose Bowl but will play in the title game.

Who will be crowned champion in the end? We'll track the journey to the title below.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    From South Dakota to the national championship: How Kalen DeBoer put Washington in the title conversation

    If you were going to craft a syrupy feel-good tale to counteract the knives-out free-for-all of college football in 2023, you could start right at the very top. When a coach inherits a 4-8 program and overhauls it so dramatically that it reaches the College Football Playoff title game in two years, that’s worth noticing. And when that coach is an itinerant go-where-the-job-is lifer, an overnight success two decades in the making, a product of the country’s most overlooked region, well … you’ve got yourself the ingredients for a fine little tale of ambition achieved and effort rewarded.

    Monday evening, Kalen DeBoer will lead the Washington Huskies into the national championship to face Michigan. It’s the culmination — so far — of a career that’s spanned half the country, one coaching gig at a time. While the entire sport of college football barrels forward into an uncertain future, DeBoer represents the best version of a throwback.

    Washington has overcome long odds to make the national championship. But DeBoer has faced much longer odds to get to this point, starting with the state of his birth.

    Read Jay Busbee's story on Kalen DeBoer unlikely roots.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    How would college football react to Michigan as champ after sign-stealing scandal? 'It's not good for the game'

    The Wolverines, 14-0 and the No. 1 seed in the CFP, meet No. 2 Washington (14-0) on Monday night while under NCAA investigation for an alleged sign-stealing scandal that rocked the college football world this season and left many angry, frustrated and even miffed that Michigan is eligible for the title at all.

    “That’s a good football team. They are a very good football team,” said one Power Five athletic director, “but this shows my concern with the NCAA process. This is our system and it’s unfortunate. The system allows it, which is why we’ve got to change so much.”

    “It’s ridiculous that they are there parading around,” said one Power Five head coach. “It’s not good for the game.”

    Read Ross Dellenger's story on what college football thinks of potential champ Michigan.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    If Jim Harbaugh doesn't bolt for the NFL now, then will he ever?

    HOUSTON — In College Football it is Championship Monday, the night to crown a national champ.

    In the NFL, it’s called Black Monday, the day after the regular-season finales when struggling franchises tend to fire their coaches.

    In that crucible sits Jim Harbaugh, who will lead his college team, Michigan, into the title game against Washington at 7:30 p.m. ET just as any number of NFL clubs fire their current head coach with at least the hope that he might want to take the job.

    We’ve seen the coaching carousel attempt to overshadow game action before. And we’ve seen pro teams covet college coaches before, even if it usually ends in failure.

    We’ve never seen anything quite like this; one man in the middle of it all.

    Read Dan Wetzel's column on Jim Harbaugh's looming decision.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Michigan vs. Washington preview, players to watch, prediction

    Click here for our national championship preview.
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    It's national championship day! No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington. For the crown. Live from Houston.

