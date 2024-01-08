College football national championship game: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington score, live updates

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston

Date: 7:30 p.m. ET, Jan. 8

TV: ESPN

Line: Michigan -5.5

Total: 55.5

We've arrived at the finish line of the 2023-24 college football season. It's 14-0 Michigan against 14-0 Washington for all the marbles in the final edition of the four-team College Football Playoff before it expands to 12 teams next season. This is the fourth time in the playoff era where undefeated teams will meet for the national championship.

Michigan earned its spot here despite controversies surrounding the program and its polarizing head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines outlasted Alabama in overtime at the Rose Bowl in one semifinal game, while Washington held off Texas to win the other semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.

These teams bring contrasting styles, as Michigan looks to lean on its running game, led by Blake Corum, and its defense. Washington feeds off explosive plays in the passing game, led by dynamic quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and a crop of NFL-caliber receivers. The Huskies also like to balance things out with running back Dillon Johnson, who was hobbled in the Rose Bowl but will play in the title game.

Who will be crowned champion in the end? We'll track the journey to the title below.