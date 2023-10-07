College football: Mount Union defense dominates again in 41-3 win over Heidelberg

TIFFIN — The Mount Union football team's defense continued its dominance this season in Saturday's 41-3 win at Heidelberg.

Mount Union held an opponent without a touchdown for the second straight week and for the third time in five games. The Purple Raiders recorded seven sacks and held the Student Princes to 106 yards, including just seven yards rushing.

Rossy Moore had two sacks to increase his career total 21, tying him for 10th most in Mount Union history. He also had a game-high five tackles for loss.

The Purple Raiders (5-0, 4-0) continued their streak by not allowing a red zone score this season.

Mount Union scored a touchdown on three of its first four drives and was never threatened. DeAndre Parker rushed for 91 yards and caught a touchdown pass from Braxton Plunk. Tyler Echeverry ran for two touchdowns. Plunk and Darnell Williams also had touchdown runs.

