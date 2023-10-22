College football: Mount Union defense records fourth shutout of the season

WILMINGTON — The beat goes on for the Mount Union football team's defense.

The Purple Raiders (7-0, 6-0) recorded their second straight shutout, third in four games and fourth of the season in Saturday's 69-0 win over Wilmington.

Mount Union, ranked first in the nation in total defense, held Wilmington to 66 total yards. The Quakers reached Purple Raiders territory twice.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 'Flashed a lot': Darnell Williams having breakout season for Mount Union football team

Quarterback Braxton Plunk finished 15 of 18 for 291 yards and four touchdowns. Darnell Williams led Mount Union in rushing with 91 yards on 11 carries. Wayne Ruby Jr. and Tyrell Sanders each had 114 yards receiving. It was Sanders' first career 100-yard receiving game.

Mount Union finished with 669 total yards.

The Purple Raiders have outscored their opponents 221-3 in their last four games.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: College football: Former Mount Union coach Larry Kehres to receive Amos Alonzo Stagg Award

Findlay shuts out Walsh

NORTH CANTON — Alec Bornhorst threw touchdown passes to Cam Childers and Mike Rigerman to help Findlay pull away to a 23-0 win over Walsh at Larry Staudt Field.

The Cavaliers (3-5, 1-5) were held to 116 total yards and were shut out for the first time this season.

Bornhorst threw for 236 yards. Garret Clark ran for a game-high 150 yards for Findlay (6-2, 5-1).

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Mount Union football team shuts down Wilmington in 69-0 victory