College Football: Miami QB Emory Williams injury update, Texas A&M WR Raymond Cottrell enters portal

Following a devastating injury in what was only his second career start, University of Miami quarterback and Milton High alum Emory Williams is expected to be back for spring football.

The true freshman suffered an arm injury while diving for a first down late during the fourth quarter of the team's 27-20 defeat at No. 4 Florida State on Saturday from Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

During his weekly appearance on the Joe Rose Show on Miami radio station 560 WQAM, Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal provided an injury update on Williams Monday morning as well as an evaluation of his quarterback's performance.

"He's going to be OK over time. Obviously, (it's) a significant injury so he'll miss... He'll probably... He'll be back for spring football, but (he showed) a lot of guts, a lot of toughness," Cristobal said. "You saw a great demeanor about him. He wasn't shaken. Some throws early, those touch throws early, you can tell he was a little bit nerved up, but I mean on the road as a freshman to go out there and do some of the things he did (were) really impressive. Really proud of the guy, tough-ass S.O.B."

UWF Football: Argos back in playoffs for fourth consecutive season, will travel to Delta State

Senior Day Success: UWF football soars over Choctaw in dominating fashion

First reported by CaneSport, Williams is set to having surgery on Monday after he suffered a compound fracture of his left arm. He reported was taken to a Tallahassee hospital later in the evening before flying back to Miami with the team that night.

Williams completed 8 of 23 passes for 175 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The freshman has appeared in five games this season, completing 62 percent of his passes for 470 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Oct 21, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Emory Williams (17) celebrates scoring against the Clemson Tigers during over time at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

In his previous appearance prior to the FSU game, the 6-foot-5, 220 pound quarterback notched his first career start in place of then-injured starter Tyler Van Duke on Oct. 21 at home against Clemson. He went 24-for-33 passing with one touchdown and one interception to lead Miami to a 28-20 victory in double overtime.

The Hurricanes are 10th in the ACC with a 2-4 record in conference play and a 6-4 mark overall.

Wishing a speedy recovery to my guy🙏🏾 #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/EUci8QWLXo — sebastian Calloway (@neggoCorso_cfb) November 13, 2023

Starting 23 games through three seasons at Milton, Williams completed 63 percent of his passes for 4,380 yards while tossing 40 touchdowns to just seven interception. He was twice named to the PNJ All-Area Second Team over the course of his career.

Williams was selected in 2022 to compete in an Elite 11 Finals, a quarterback competition and camp intended for the top rising seniors in the country. He committed to Miami in June 2022 after receiving offers from schools such as Indiana, Memphis, South Florida, Tulane and Pittsburgh.

Raymond Cottrell enters the transfer portal

Raymond Cottrell (1) carries the ball during the Pensacola Catholic vs Milton football game at Milton High School on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Another former Panther made headlines this past weekend.

Texas A&M true freshman Raymond Cottrell, a Class of 2023 Milton High grad like Williams, announced on social media Sunday that he will enter the transfer portal. The news came within moments after the university relieved Jimbo Fisher from his head coaching duties.

"In the realm of collegiate athletics, where opportunities for growth and success abound, I have made the decision to embark on a new chapter in my journey by hitting the transfer portal," Cottrell said in a social media post via his personal social media accounts on X and Instagram.

Thank You God he’s been so good to me 🖤 I couldn’t do anything without him.. as of now I am in the portal with 3 years of eligibility left✝️ #Goddid thank you to everyone who was with me on my journey… pic.twitter.com/7nnmRmFhIM — Raymond Cottrell (@RaymondCottre14) November 12, 2023

The 6-3, 210 pound wide receiver has appeared in three games and has recorded one reception this season for the Aggies. That catch went for a 13-yard touchdown on Sept. 16 in a 47-3 home win against Louisiana-Monroe.

Texas A&M has gone 2-3 in its last three games and currently sports a 6-4 record overall. At 4-3 in conference play, the team is fourth in the SEC West division. The Aggies defeated Mississippi State 51-10 on Saturday.

Playoff Football: Escambia football ends three-year losing streak to Pine Forest in Region 1-3S quarterfinals

Playoff Football: No. 5 Northview upsets No. 4 Jay on the road to advance to semifinals

Region Quarterfinal Roundup: Pensacola Catholic moves on to semifinals, Navarre's season ends

One of the area's most explosive and productive players in recent years, Cottrell earned his first college offer as an eighth-grader from Florida State. The offers continued to roll in as he was finished his prep career as the 163rd-ranked player in the country according to ESPN.

Entering his junior season, Cottrell committed to Florida before switching his commitment to Georgia later that season. Then, in Jan. 2023, the wide receiver flipped to Texas A&M.

Cottrell played all four seasons at Milton on varsity, racking up 160 catches for 2,270 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was named to the PNJ All-Area First Team three times, winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2021. He also played defensive back, quarterback and punter for the Panthers.

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (772) 985-9692, on X at @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: College Football: Miami's Mario Cristobal says Emory Williams may return in spring