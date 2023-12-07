COLLEGE FOOTBALL: McCullough, Kelly, Hrncir named to All-Texas Non-FBS team

Dec. 7—UTPB head coach Kris McCullough, along with linebacker Hayden Kelly and quarterback Kenny Hrncir, were honored by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

The 2023 All-Texas Non-FBS team named McCullough as Coach of the Year and Hrncir as Offensive Player of the Year. Kelley was selected to the team as well.

In only his first season with the Falcons, McCullough coached the team to its first Lone Star Conference title in program history and made its first NCAA Division II playoff appearance as well.

The Falcons went 10-2 overall, 8-0 in conference.

Hrncir completed 55.37% of his passes for 2878 yards and 30 touchdowns while adding 682 yards and eight scores on the ground for 3560 yards in total offense. Hrncir earned the J.W. Rollins Award, given to the Offensive Player of the Year in the Lone Star Conference (LSC).

Hrncir was named LSC Offensive Player of the Week four times and set the single-season school records for passing touchdowns, passing yards and total offensive yards. He is ranked eighth in total offense (296.67 ypg), 11th in passing TD's and 23rd in passing yards per game (239.83) for NCAA DII.

Kelly had 68 solo tackles with 46 assists for 114 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, recovered a fumble and forced a fumble. Kelly was a two-time Lone Star LSC Defensive Player of the Week, LSC Linebacker of the Year and All-LSC first team and ranks 4th in solo tackles per game (5.8) and 13th in total tackles per game (9.7) in the country.