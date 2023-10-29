College Football: Longhorns, Aggies take wins as Oklahoma loses

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Maalik Murphy threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns in his debut as starting quarterback for No. 7 Texas in a 35-6 win over BYU . Murphy, a redshirt freshman, replaced Quinn Ewers, who was sidelined with an injury to his throwing shoulder sustained in last week’s win at Houston. Xavier Worthy returned a punt 74 yards for a TD, and teammate Jaydon Blue scored on a 34-year run in the fourth quarter.

Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 17

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Max Johnson threw for 249 yards and a touchdown and Texas A&M snapped a two-game skid with a 30-17 win over South Carolina. The game was tied late in the second quarter before the Aggies scored two touchdowns in less than a minute to take a 21-7 lead into halftime. The Gamecocks cut it to 21-10 on a 49-yard field goal early in the third quarter and cut it to a touchdown on a score early in the fourth. But they couldn't do anything on offense after that as A&M coasted to the win.

Kansas 38, Oklahoma 33

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Devin Neal ran for 112 yards and the go-ahead touchdown for Kansas with 55 seconds left, and Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel threw incomplete to the end zone on the final play of the game, as the Jayhawks beat the sixth-ranked Sooners 38-33 on Saturday. The win snapped an 18-game losing streak to the Sooners and marks the highest-ranked opponent the Jayhawks have beaten since a win over Virginia Tech in the 2008 Orange Bowl. Kansas quarterback Jason Bean threw for 218 yards and two interceptions while running for 62 yards and a score. Gabriel had three touchdown runs for the Sooners.

Kansas State 41, Houston 0

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard was 15-of-17 passing for 164 yards with two touchdowns, as Kansas State defeated Houston 41-0. It was the K-State defense, which has gone nine quarters without allowing a touchdown, that shined the brightest. K-State has outscored its opponents 103-3 since falling behind Texas Tech on Oct. 14. The Wildcats held the Cougars to just 208 yards. The Cougars came into the game second in the Big 12 with 291 passing yards per game but managed just 95 against K-State. The Wildcats rushed for 174 yards, led by DJ Giddens, who had 96 yards and two of the three rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats.

SMU 69, Tulsa 10

DALLAS — Preston Stone threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns — in the first half — and SMU soared past Tulsa 69-10 to become bowl eligibile. On the second snap of the homecoming game, Stone connected with Romello Brinson for a 74-yard touchdown, and in the closing seconds of the first quarter Isaiah Nwokobia returned an interception 25 yards for a score for a 28-3 Mustangs lead. In the first 3 1/2 minutes of the second quarter SMU had a field goal and a 62-yard catch-and-run for RJ Maryland. By halftime it was 52-3, the most points score in a half of a Division I game this season.

Tulane 30, Rice 28

HOUSTON — Michael Pratt threw for 263 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as No. 22 Tulane held on to defeat Rice 30-28 Saturday for its sixth straight win. Pratt, who finished 22 of 30, threw touchdown passes of 26 yards and 1 yard and rushed for a 1-yard score in the first half as the Green Wave (7-1, 4-0 AAC) built a 27-7 halftime lead. He finished with 40 rushing yards. Chris Brazzell II caught five catches for 75 yards, and Yulkeith Brown caught five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown for Tulane. The Green Wave outgained Rice 457-271, including 194-82 rushing yards.

Iowa State 30, Baylor 18

WACO, Texas — Cartevious Norton ran for two touchdowns, Rocco Becht threw for a score and Iowa State held off Baylor 30-18 for its third straight win. The victory for Iowa State combined with No. 6 Oklahoma’s 38-33 road loss to Kansas pushes the Cyclones into a four-way tie for first place in the Big 12. Becht's scoring pass was an 18-yarder to Jayden Higgins on the opening drive for Iowa State as the Cyclones built a 17-0 lead. The Bears have lost all three home conference games this season and five in a row dating to last year.

Southern Utah 52, Abilene Christian 14

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Justin Miller threw for three touchdowns, Targhee Lambson and Braedon Wissler each had two rushing touchdowns and Southern Utah beat Abilene Chistian 52-14. Southern Utah rushed for 308 yards and held Abilene Christian to 12 first downs and 223 total yards. Lambson and Wissler traded touchdowns on three straight Southern Utah drives in the second quarter to help build a 28-7 lead. Wissler added a 10-yard scoring run midway through the third to make it 35-14. Miller was 18 of 21 for 172 yards, with nine completions for 119 yards and two touchdowns to Isaiah Wooden, for Southern Utah (3-5, 2-2 United Athletic Conference). Lambson gained 101 yards on just eight rushes and Wissler added 17 carries for 84 yards.

UTSA 41, East Carolina 27

SAN ANTONIO — Frank Harris threw for four touchdowns and UTSA defeated East Carolina 41-27 on Saturday to remain tied for the American Athletic Conference lead. The Roadrunners won their 12th straight regular-season conference game, and 14th consecutive including the Conference USA championship games from the past two seasons. They are tied atop the AAC with No. 22 Tulsa and SMU. A 36-yard pick-6 by Dontavius Nash gave ECU its only lead of the game late in the first quarter before the Roadrunners scored 17 second-quarter points, including Harris touchdown completions of 84 yards — a school record for the longest pass play — to Joshua Cephus and 7 yards to Oscar Cardenas.

Memphis 45, North Texas 42

DENTON, Texas — Seth Henigan fired a 36-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Scales with 10 seconds left and Memphis rallied last in a wild 45-42 victory over North Texas. Brandon Thomas had three, 1-yard touchdown runs for Memphis (6-2, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). His last gave the Tigers a 38-21 lead with 11:59 remaining. Chandler Rogers rallied North Texas (3-5, 1-3) to a 42-38 lead with touchdown passes on three straight drives. Rogers hit Roderic Burns for a 35-yard score and connected with Ja’Mori Maclin for 17- and 6-yard scores — leaving 47 seconds on the clock. Henigan was 5-for-5 passing on the game-winning drive.

UIW 17, Lamar 7

BEAUMONT, Texas — Richard Torres threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns to lead Incarnate Word to a 17-7 victory over Lamar. Incarnate Word (7-1, 4-0 Southland Conference), ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, took a 7-0 lead when Torres and Brandon Porter teamed up for a 24-yard touchdown. Lamar (4-4, 3-1) needed one play and 12 seconds to pull even after Cameron George fired a 75-yard scoring strike to Sevonne Rhea on a first-down, receiver-to-receiver trick play. Torres gave the Cardinals the lead for good when he connected with Dalton Meyer from 18 yards out. Mason Lawler’s 27-yard field goal with 2:01 left to play was the only score of the second half.

Houston Christian 17, Texas A&M-Commerce 13

HOUSTON — Colby Suits and AJ Wilson each threw touchdown passes in the second quarter and Houston Christian made them hold up for a 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce. The Huskies scored all 17 of their points and the Lions got their lone offensive touchdown in the second quarter. Texas A&M-Commerce got the lone score of the second half when Jaden Rios picked off a Suits pass and returned it 86 yards for a touchdown.

