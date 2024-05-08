College football: Local grads on the move this offseason
May 7—Alter grad Derrick Shepard Jr. went south to play college football two years ago.
Next year he's going much farther.
The sophomore announced Tuesday he is headed to the University of Alabama at Birmingham after two years at Cincinnati, where he played in seven games last season after redshirting in 2022.
Shepard, who was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, is one of a least a dozen local high school grads to enter the portal since the end of last season.
Here is a look at the group:
Wayne cornerback Justin Harris
Old school: Cincinnati; New school: Texas State
Fairfield running back Jutahn McClain
Old school: Kentucky; New school: To be determined
Trotwood-Madison defensive back Sammy Anderson Jr.
Old school: Cincinnati; New school: Austin Peay
Lakota West linebacker Daved Jones
Old school: Cincinnati; New school: Jackson State
Middletown linebacker Cameron Junior
Old school: Cincinnati; New school: Eastern Kentucky
Wayne quarterback Cam Fancher
Old school: Marshall; New school: Florida Atlantic
Alter defensive lineman Derrick Shepard Jr.
Old school: Cincinnati; New school: TBD
Centerville quarterback Chase Harrison
Old school: Marshall; New school: Ball State
Lakota West cornerback Jyaire Brown
Old school: Ohio State; New school: LSU
Northmont linebacker Nigel Glover
Old school: Ohio State; New school: TBD
Miamisburg tight end Jackson McGohan
Old school: Cincinnati; New school: Wisconsin
Centerville linebacker Joseph Jean-Louis
Old school: Iowa State; New school: North Texas