College football: Local grads on the move this offseason

May 7—Alter grad Derrick Shepard Jr. went south to play college football two years ago.

Next year he's going much farther.

The sophomore announced Tuesday he is headed to the University of Alabama at Birmingham after two years at Cincinnati, where he played in seven games last season after redshirting in 2022.

Shepard, who was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, is one of a least a dozen local high school grads to enter the portal since the end of last season.

Here is a look at the group:

Wayne cornerback Justin Harris

Old school: Cincinnati; New school: Texas State

Fairfield running back Jutahn McClain

Old school: Kentucky; New school: To be determined

Trotwood-Madison defensive back Sammy Anderson Jr.

Old school: Cincinnati; New school: Austin Peay

Lakota West linebacker Daved Jones

Old school: Cincinnati; New school: Jackson State

Middletown linebacker Cameron Junior

Old school: Cincinnati; New school: Eastern Kentucky

Wayne quarterback Cam Fancher

Old school: Marshall; New school: Florida Atlantic

Alter defensive lineman Derrick Shepard Jr.

Old school: Cincinnati; New school: TBD

Centerville quarterback Chase Harrison

Old school: Marshall; New school: Ball State

Lakota West cornerback Jyaire Brown

Old school: Ohio State; New school: LSU

Northmont linebacker Nigel Glover

Old school: Ohio State; New school: TBD

Miamisburg tight end Jackson McGohan

Old school: Cincinnati; New school: Wisconsin

Centerville linebacker Joseph Jean-Louis

Old school: Iowa State; New school: North Texas