College Football: Live updates from Sept. 30 games involving Abilene teams

Abilene Christian plays its first of two FBS opponents on Saturday, when the Wildcats play North Texas in Denton. The Wildcats also play Texas A&M in the regular-season finale on Nov. 18 in College Station.

The Mean Green (1-2), who play in the American Athletic Conference, had a bye last week after beating Louisiana Tech 40-37 in Ruston, Louisiana.

ACU (2-2) has a two-game skid for the first time since Keith Patterson took over the program last year, and the Wildcats are coming off a 52-17 loss at Central Arkansas in the United Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

North Texas leads the series with ACU 16-8-1 and has won the last nine, including 51-31 in the last meeting in 2019 in Denton. ACU’s last win was a 20-6 decision in 1963 in Denton.

Former ACU quarterback Stone Earle (22-39-4—274 4 TDs) has appeared in two games for the Mean Green. Earle played two seasons at ACU (2020-21) and was the team’s starter before a season-ending injury in the seventh game of the season against Lamar. He threw for 1,216 yards and 13 TDs in 2021 before the injury.

In other games involving Abilene colleges, Hardin-Simmons plays Howard Payne at 1 p.m. Saturday in the American Southwest Conference opener for both teams. HSU (2-1) suffered its first loss at Endicott 37-10 last week in Beverly, Massachusetts. Howard Payne (3-0) had a bye after beating Lyon 85-0 in Brownwood.

Lyon (2-2) plays McMurry (1-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wilford Moore Stadium in Abilene. Defending ASC champion Mary Hardin-Baylor beat McMurry 50-9 in the league opener for both teams last week in Belton.

