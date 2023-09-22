College football: Live updates as Hardin-Simmons plays Friday; ACU, McMurry play Saturday

Abilene Christian plays Central Arkansas in the United Athletic Conference opener at 6 p.m. Saturday in Conway, Arkansas.

The Wildcats (2-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 27-20 decision against No. 9 Incarnate Word last week in Abilene.

Central Arkansas (1-2), meanwhile, has played a brutal non-conference schedule with losses to FBS Oklahoma State (27-13) and No. 2 FCS North Dakota State (49-31) — both on the road. The Bears' lone win was a 70-2 decision over NAIA Texas College in Week 2 in Conway.

Abilene's other two college teams — Hardin-Simmons and McMurry — also hit the road after a bye.

HSU (2-0), ranked No. 5 in the nation in Division III, plays Endicott at 6 p.m. Friday in Beverly, Massachusetts. The Gulls (2-1) were a 10-1 playoff team last year, and their only loss thus far is to No. 22 Ithaca.

McMurry (1-1) opens American Southwest Conference play against defending league champion Mary Hardin-Baylor (0-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Belton. The Crusaders are off to the worst start in program history. Don't be fooled by the record, though. The Cru have losses to No. 6 Wisconsin-River Falls (45-22), No. 9 Trinity (35-16) and No. 3 Wisconsin-Whitewater (17-14). All but the Whitewater game were on the road.

