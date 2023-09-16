College Football: Live updates from Abilene Christian's game against No. 9 Incarnate Word

Two of the best passing teams in Division I-FCS square off when Incarnate Word takes on Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene.

Incarnate Word — ranked No. 9 in the FCS Coaches Poll — have the nation's No. 9 passing game (313.5 yards a game), while ACU is 12th (269.5).

ACU QB Maverick McIvor (28-32-0) leads the nation in passing efficiency (207.61), 11th in passing yards (533) and, he is tied for fifth in passing TDs (5).

Cards’ QB Zach Calzada (41-63-2 500 4 TDs) is 17th in the nation in passing yards.

Both ACU and Incarnate World made the jump from the Division II Lone Star Conference to the Division I-FCS Southland Conference during the 2013 season. Incarnate Word made its first D-I playoff appearance in 2018, and the Cards are 3-3 in the FCS playoffs. ACU, which switched to the Western Athletic Conference the 2021-22 season, is still searching for its first D-I playoff berth or conference title.

The Cards bounced back from a 28-14 loss at FBS UTEP to beat Northern Colorado last week, while ACU beat Prairie View A&M 45-16 in Prairie View last week. The Wildcats beat Northern Colorado 31-11 in the season opener in Abilene.

