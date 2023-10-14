College Football: Live updates from Abilene Christian, Hardin-Simmons and McMurry games

Abilene Christian (2-3, 0-1) tries to snap a three-game skid as the Wildcats play North Alabama (2-4, 0-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday in a United Athletic Conference football game at Wildcat Stadium.

ACU, which had a bye after losing to North Texas 45-31 in a non-conference game in Denton, needs a victory on homecoming to stay in the playoff hunt.

Hardin-Simmons (4-1, 2-0) plays Texas Lutheran (1-4, 0-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in American Southwest Conference game at Shelton Stadium. The Cowboys are still in the ASC title hunt after escaping McMurry with a 19-16 overtime victory last week at Wilford Moore Stadium.

McMurry (2-3, 0-2) plays East Texas Baptist (2-3, 1-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in an ASC game in Marshall. The War Hawks have a one-point loss to Birmingham-Southern, a three-point loss to HSU and a 50-9 loss at Mary Hardin-Baylor.

